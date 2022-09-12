Pisces Beware: Cardi B Shares Her Unfiltered Opinions on Each Astrological Sign

wearemitu

Rapper and actress Cardi B took some time to explain what each astrological sign says about a man. The three-minute video has racked up more than three million views on TikTok, with many commenters agreeing that Cardi’s assessments are, as one commenter put it, “wildly accurate.”

Cardi B is known for posting weird and funny videos on social media in between new projects. In 2022, Cardi became the creative director of Playboy, which is now an entirely online magazine. On July 1 of this year, she dropped a new single called “Hot Shit” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, with an accompanying music video that was released on July 13.

She’s expected to drop an album later this year, the first since her Grammy-winning studio debut, “Invasion of Privacy,” in 2018. Cardi B is one of rap music’s most polarizing figures, with some renouncing her music while others think of her as one of the best MCs in the game right now.

@iamcardib Men and their horoscope signs….Comment if you agree..If you don’t agree us cause you GUILTY ♬ original sound – Cardi B

Without further ado, let’s break down Cardi B’s take on all the astrological signs. Fair warning, she doesn’t hold back on her trademark profanity.

Taurus: Cardi starts off with Taurses, whom she calls “the perfect sign,” adding, “They’re really nice, really humble” and “the person you would have a kid with.” But Cardi isn’t too interested in a Taurus as a potential partner because “they’re just always lacking on something” and “not toxic enough.”

Cancer: Seems like Cardi isn’t a big fan of Cancers. “They love to cheat, they love to do fuckery,” she said, pointing out that whenever you “threaten to leave them they’re like ‘I’m gonna kill myself, I’m gonna kill myself.'” Rest assured, you should be alright as long as you “don’t fall for that shit.”

Leo: As she does with a number of signs, Cardi admits to not having anything to say about a few of the signs on the list. “I don’t know about y’all, next!”

Virgo: “I don’t know about y’all, fuck a Virgo, next!”

Aries: Getting back to her hot takes, Cardi called Aries “mean as fuck” who “got mommy issues.” She said that, worst of all, “they try to put that shit on you.” She continued, “They’re mean” and project on people because “everything their mother lacks, they expect from you.” She ends with a warning: “You fuck with Aries, you’re gonna see the signs.”

Aquarius: “I don’t know about y’all.”

Gemini: “I don’t know about y’all.”

Pisces: The take that seems to have resonated most with Cardi’s fans is possibly one of her hottest. Cardi B does not like Pisces because they “will listen to all of your problems, they’ll make you feel special like they understand what you’re going through, and then they gonna steal from your purse.” Cardi B insists that Pisces “love to steal” before declaring them a “Pass!”

Libra: Cardi tells it like it is when it comes to Libras. She flat out says. “Libras won’t cuff you.” But don’t take it personally. “The thing about Libras is, if they don’t have their life together and have their job together, they’re not gonna cuff y’all because they put their work and their dreams over you. It’s not you, it’s them,” adding, “They might love you to death, but they feel like they’re not worthy to have you.”

Scorpio: When it comes to Scorpios, Cardi has a bit of beef. “Scorpios think that because they’re Scorpios they know how to fuck.” She’s not buying it. “Y’all the type of people to think, ‘Oh I’m a Scorpio I’m freaky-deaky’ but y’all the type of people to fuck fast and think y’all fucking good because you’re fucking fast. That’s not how you fuck. Next!”

Capricorn: “I don’t know about y’all.”

Sagittarius: Of course, Cardi saved the best for last, closing off the video with her opinions on Sagittarians. “Sagittarius got voodoo at the tip of they’re dicks,” she said. “They’re gonna put you through motherfucking hell but they give great gifts.” Cardi understands that being with a Sagittarius means taking the good with the bad, especially because they have “exquisite taste in gifts.”

Do you agree with Cardi’s takes, or do you think she’s doing some of them a little dirty?

