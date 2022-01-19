Cardi B ‘Needed To Do Something To Help’ Bronx Fire Victims and Offers To Pay for Funeral Expenses

Entertainment

The Bronx fire that took place on January 9 in an apartment building tragically killed 17 people, making it New York City’s deadliest fire in thirty years.

The fire was caused by a faulty electric space heater, and two open interior doors that should have been closed to stop smoke from getting into the building. As per New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, while the flames didn’t spread throughout the entire building, the massive smoke inhalation proved to be the deadliest aspect of the fire. Even more, the building was known to sound off false fire alarms up to five times a day, leading some people to ignore the alarms until the last minute, and did not have a sprinkler system.

The faces of Bronx fire victims https://t.co/ixZL2MqgG9 pic.twitter.com/jzfIRbewLv — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2022

This horrifying tragedy has shocked NYC and the world over, leading people to mourn the losses and question why it happened. In fact, as per TMZ, officials are now investigating why proper regulations weren’t followed.

As that takes place, rapper Cardi B is stepping in to give some relief to the victims’ families.

Washington Heights-born Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she would pay for the funeral expenses of all 17 victims, and is working hand in hand with the Mayor’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund to do so.

She is also set to cover “repatriation expenses,” so some victims can be buried in their native Gambia. Promising to cover the burial and funeral expenses of the victims ranging from just two years old to 49, Cardi explained that the fire hit close to home. She said, “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.”

According to TMZ, Cardi B is stepping up to assist with both funeral and burial expenses of those affected by the deadly apartment fire that took the lives of 17 people back on January 9th in The Bronx, NY. ❤️💯🕊👏🏿



📸: Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/G6jnHM65PF — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 19, 2022

Honoring and staying true to her Bronx upbringing, the “I Like It” rapper explained, “when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

While she said she “cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing,” she at least hopes “that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

BREAKING: New York City mayor says Bronx fire "one of the worst" in city's history; at least 61 injured, "numerous" feared dead pic.twitter.com/eLhcNQbpsc — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2022

There’s no doubt this is one of the most horrific tragedies to occur as of late, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying that it was “going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times here in the City of New York.” And there’s no doubt anyone connected to the 19-story apartment will ever stop mourning the resulting losses.

While Cardi B sends her “prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” we’re sure her decision to help the families of the victims financially will take off at least some of the burden placed on them.

