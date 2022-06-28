Cardi B Claps Back at Hater Who Claimed Her Daughter Kulture Is ‘Autistic’

wearemitu

Cardi B responded to a since-deleted tweet that said her 3-year-old daughter Kulture has autism, and she did not hold back. “My daughter is not autistic,” wrote the Bronx rapper, quick to defend her family.

While the original tweet by user @theeminajprint has now been deleted, but Cardi’s response to it is still up on her page. She clapped back at the user, writing, “You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her… wit something.” She finished off the tweet in true Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar fashion, suggesting, “Go play in traffic b—-.”

My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch https://t.co/QUsZBH5av8 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

Many fans rushed to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s defense, with one user replying, “these ppl are so weird speaking on innocent children my gawd,” and another chiming in, “don’t let those trolls get to you mama🫶🏻💖.” Meanwhile, a fan posted photos of both of Cardi B’s children, Kulture and Wave, with the caption: “you made the most beautiful children ever. 🥺.”

you made the most beautiful children ever. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9k326gfGag — ❤️‍🔥𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈❤️‍🔥 (@HITBARDI) June 24, 2022

But Cardi wasn’t finished just yet — she took to Twitter yet again to talk about the importance of defending her family. After another hater accused her of being immature with her responses, the “WAP” rapper hit back with, “30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on s—,” and questioned, “WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery? https://t.co/zMPjx4mfwu — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

The Grammy Award-winner also suspected that some fans were directing mean-spirited comments at her children in response to her posting a dancing video when some wanted her to speak on Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Still, one of Cardi’s incendiary tweets included, “You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned… cause that’s the first s— your mother should of done with your glitter bottom a–.” She also once spoke out about having considered getting an abortion herself when pregnant with Kulture, but ultimately decided against it.

My child is 3 years old …You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first shit your mother should of done with your glitter bottom ass https://t.co/uQQpaqxRe3 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

While many fans supported the rapper, others were quick to point out that being called autistic is not an insult or derogatory in any way. One fan replied, “Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I’m very smart and it’s not wrong having autism.” Another agreed, “And even if she was autistic what’s the issue? Ppl who make tweets like that always make it seem as if autistic people are inferior when in fact they are some of the most smartest, creative people on earth.”

Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I'm very smart and it's not wrong having autism but cardi b knows her daughter more than anyone else 💯 — Brian stecher (@Brian_thadon95) June 24, 2022

This isn’t the first time Cardi has dealt with fans calling one of her children autistic. In April 2022, a fan reportedly tweeted, “[Cardi B] do you kiss your [autistic] child with that mouth?”

To which the rapper replied, “None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f—,” which many fans felt was deeply insulting to the autistic community.

The “I Like It” artist then took to Instagram Live to address the controversy, explaining, “There’s nothing wrong with that disorder… I have friends that have children that are autistic. But my kid doesn’t have that.” She continued, “So if I want to say, ‘Don’t put that s— on my kid,’ I can say that. Why am I wrong for me saying [that]?”

