Camille Vasquez Set To Appear in Discovery+ Docuseries ‘Johnny vs. Amber’

There’s no doubt Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, 37, became a celebrity in her own right after winning Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, she is cementing her fame by starring in the upcoming Discovery+ U.K. series “Johnny vs. Amber.”

Vasquez skyrocketed to fame as millions of people watched the trial’s proceedings, noting how the lawyer represented Depp with sharp intelligence and a downright fierce nature. Colombian-Cuban Vasquez now has a league of diehard fans, with some getting tattoos dedicated to her (yes, really), and tons more posting clips of her glorious takedowns in the courtroom.

One TikTok post shows Vasquez in action in the courtroom, bringing in an audio clip that includes Heard telling Depp, “I was hitting you, I was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.” Vasquez notes how different it would be if the roles were reversed, and Depp was the one telling his ex-wife the same statement. Another TikTok post further dives into the lawyer’s tremendous skill, delivering sustained objection after objection.

With so many newfound fans, it makes sense that Vasquez is now being pursued by Hollywood execs and talent agents, all in the hopes of landing her as a client.

The lawyer surely has tons of talk show appearances and several more interviews on the horizon (if her recent interview with “El Gordo y la Flaca” is any indication). But for now? It’s all about her new starring role in “Johnny vs. Amber.”

The second part of the Discovery+ U.K. docuseries is a follow up to the one that aired in 2021, which famously dug deep into Depp’s 2020 defamation trial in the U.K. high court.

Now, the second installment will instead look at the trial proceedings here in the U.S., all in the hopes of getting to the nitty-gritty of what really happened.

While we know Depp won the case and took home $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard, the “Johnny vs. Amber” series looks to piece the puzzle together. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the episodes will look at both sides of the argument, featuring evidence from both Depp and Heard.

The series interviewed friends and family of the former couple, witnesses and yes, their legal teams.

Vasquez will appear alongside Depp’s other lawyer Benjamin G. Chew. The counselors will talk about the actor’s side, and hopefully give us even more insight regarding the trial, Depp’s reactions, evidence and both how and why they believe they won the case.

Clare Laycock, senior VP of planning and insights and head of Entertainment at Warner Bros. Discovery U.K., said the series features “a very sensitive case” but “one with [a] huge global profile and interest that would resonate with our audience.”

