Camila Cabello’s Career Goes Full Circle, Joins ‘The Voice’ as a Coach

Camila Cabello is undoubtedly one of today’s most buzzed-about singers, making major waves with her 2018 megahit “Havana,” followed by other winning tracks like “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes or her latest, summer-ready “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran.

Havana, Cuba-born Cabello is a worldwide sensation that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon — and let’s just say her latest gig is making us as proud as ever about her achievements.

The 25-year-old powerhouse just announced on TikTok that she will join the likes of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend as the new coach on “The Voice” for its 22nd season.

Following former coach Kelly Clarkson officially stepping down to reportedly focus more time on her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Cabello is set to bring new flair to the longtime singing competition. And can we just say we love to see a Latina headlining the show once again?!

Cabello’s TikTok announcement was pretty cryptic, simply showcasing Stefani, Shelton and Legend all harmonizing using the app’s duet feature, followed by her singing a vocal at the end. While no one really speaks in the video, the “Never Be The Same” star’s caption said it all: “See you this fall #TheVoice.”

Camila Cabello

– First Latin Female Artist to open the Grammys

– Most Streamed female album by a Latin Female Artist

– Female Debut album with the most #1 on iTunes

– First woman to win Artist of the year on the VMAs

– Youngest woman to be a judge on The Voice USA pic.twitter.com/k2MLwClw7l — edward (@selenasoftyy) May 15, 2022

Even if the caption made Cabello’s new role on “The Voice” pretty obvious, some TikTok users were still confused.

One commented, “whats happening.. I can’t-,” while another asked, “Are you going to be a judge on The Voice?” Countless others continued to comment, “Wait ???? Coach on the voice ???” and “WAIT YOU ARE GOING TO BE A JUDGE???,” which is exactly how we feel right about now — we truly can’t wait.

Me when I found out @camila_cabello will be a new #TheVoice coach!!! So excited for #TeamCamila ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/cZDzLGh61u — 104.7 KISS FM (@KISSFMPhoenix) May 16, 2022

While fans are mostly just freaking out, others are tearing up at the singer’s major full circle moment.

As many know, Cabello began her singing career by auditioning for “X Factor” back in 2012, from which she was eliminated, and brought back as part of the group Fifth Harmony. Cabello eventually left the band and paved her own way as a chart-topping soloist, going from an “X Factor” audition to becoming a coach on “The Voice” is absolutely iconic.

One fan commented, “camila from auditioning for a singing show to becoming a judge now I’m not crying u are,” and we’ve never felt more seen. Meanwhile, over on Twitter, one user wrote: “camila cabello went from being judged on ‘the x factor’ to being a couch on ‘the voice’ my girl is making me more and more proud of her achievements and her journey of success every day.”

camila cabello went from being judged on ‘the x factor’ to being a couch on ‘the voice’ my girl is making me more and more proud of her achievements and her journey of success every day https://t.co/e9ctU28JIy — shai (@wallflowercami) May 15, 2022

