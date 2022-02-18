Blue’s Clues Is Becoming A Movie, And Fans Can’t Stop Comparing It To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

wearemitu

Ring the alarms — ”Blue’s Clues” is being turned into a movie, and we’re just wondering how production kept all the clues under wraps for so long.

Paramount+ announced on Twitter that the upcoming film “Blue’s Big City Adventure” would drop on the platform sometime in 2022, and fans are already freaking out.

A new Blue's Clues movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, is coming this year, and a full-length Baby Shark movie is coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2Jitw4hjYr — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

The movie’s official press photo features a cute CGI Blue with none other than Steve, Joe, and Josh, who is Blue’s latest caretaker in the new series “Blue’s Clues and You.”

Steve and Joe’s cousin, Joshua Dela Cruz, is the latest famous host of the franchise — while Steve often appears as the head of the Blueprints Detective Agency, and Joe as the owner of the Present Store. The new movie’s photo features Steve decked out in full detective gear (trench coat included) and Joe in a sweater with presents on it, so “Blue’s Big City Adventure” will most probably follow the same narrative — even if they are all in a bustling city now.

Steve, Joe, and Josh all appearing in the same movie means that old and new fans alike are as excited as ever. Many of us remember watching Steve in the 90s as he solved mysteries through his dog Blue’s clues, A.K.A. pawprints left on different objects throughout the house.

There were classic songs like “Mailtime,” adorable characters like Paprika, and of course, Blue’s little bark. By 2002, Steve left for college, and his “brother” Joe took over.

As people continue to share the news on social media, fans can’t stop comparing the upcoming “Blue’s Big City Adventure” to “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The 2021 Marvel film features a multiverse that brings together the three different versions of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Similarly, the new “Blue’s Clues” movie will bring in Blue’s three different owners — with the difference being that they have always played separate characters in the franchise.

My edit became real pic.twitter.com/RgJCw0dUTt — Skirbs (@Superkirby982) February 15, 2022

Fans’ replies to Paramount+’s announcement tweet range from hilarious to extremely excited: one user replied, “No Way Home? Multiverse of Madness? The Flash? nah we watching Blue’s Clues Big City Adventure.”

Another tweeted a photo of Martin Scorsese with the quote “this is cinema,” while another simply wrote, “LETS GOOOOO,” including a video of Steve on the show.

No Way Home? Multiverse of Madness? The Flash? nah we watching Blue's Clues Big City Adventure 😈😈😈 — deeps (@rnnl_jhn) February 15, 2022

LETS GOOOOO



pic.twitter.com/gwja495zDd — Hayles: DONNIE AND FEXI ERA✨| EMMY DAY!!! (@enchntedmakkari) February 15, 2022

And yes, this is exactly how we’re feeling right now:

NO WAY HOME STYLE BLUES CLUES IM GONNA pic.twitter.com/Xb7onj8K67 — simply nas (@return_monke) February 15, 2022

