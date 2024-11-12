The hype and excitement for the single “+57” has quickly faded. Named after Colombia’s area code, the song features a lineup of Colombian stars like J Balvin, Maluma, DFZM, Ovy on the Drums, Feid, Karol G, and Ryan Castro.

This all-star team was being celebrated as the “Colombian Reggaeton All-Stars.” And “+57” was intended to be a love letter to the thriving reggaeton scene in Colombia. However, once fans heard the lyrics, the love evaporated, and people began questioning what went wrong.

Colombian Institutions React to ‘+57’

The song has come under fire for allegedly sexualizing a minor. The Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar (ICBF) issued a statement condemning the controversial lyrics in “+57.”

In the statement, ICBF specifically called out the song for “reinforcing the sexualization of children in our country.” The organization, which focuses on protecting children and adolescents in vulnerable situations, criticized the musicians behind the song. The ICBF stated that it “does not contribute to our fight against the commercial sexual exploitation of children and adolescents.”

According to Children Change Colombia, 200,000 children are sexually abused each year in Colombia, and more than 35,000 are involved in commercial sexual exploitation. These statistics underscore the problem of sexual exploitation of minors in Colombia, intensifying the discomfort and anger around lyrics that sexualize a 14-year-old girl in “+57.”

#BienestarFamiliar |🚫 Rechazamos música como +57 porque no contribuye a nuestra lucha contra la explotación sexual comercial de niños, niñas y adolescentes. Al contrario, este tipo de contenido solo refuerza la sexualización de la infancia en nuestro país.



Aquí te contamos más. pic.twitter.com/3Qi6o44I4C — Bienestar Familiar | ICBF (@ICBFColombia) November 10, 2024

Maluma and Feid Sing the Controversial Line Following Karol G’s Segment

Maluma and Feid are the artists who performed the line in question following Karol G’s part in “+57.” In the song, Karol G sets up the line by singing, “She looks innocent, but those eyes lie,” and continues with, “Sucking on a lollipop, hottie’s got that vibe.”

When the song reaches the line describing the woman as a “mamacita since she was 14,” fans felt that the lyrics had gone too far.

J Balvin Defends the ‘+57’

Despite the backlash, J Balvin was the first to publicly defend the song.

“When we are together, we make a difference, and that is the message. That we can be together and show that we all add up,” J Balvin said on social media. “This was not going to happen until now, and we thank Karol for the vision. I hope that other industries can do the same: get together, collaborate, and rise together.”

Blessd and Ryan Castro Stand Firm

Despite growing frustration over “+57” and its lyrics, Blessd and Ryan Castro remain steadfast in defending it. These Colombian musicians have been resolute in their support of the song, even in the face of accusations that it sexualizes a minor.

When asked about the issue, both Blessd and Ryan Castro shared a similar sentiment: if fans or listeners don’t like the song or its subject matter, they don’t have to listen to it.

While Blessd and Castro have shown little accountability, Karol G has faced the majority of the backlash. She has come forward with an apology, acknowledging that she has more to learn. She admitted that the lyrics were not meant to be interpreted in the way they were, but nonetheless, she apologized and assured fans that she would do better in the future.