Benicio del Toro is a household name in the Latine community. His movies have played on our TVs for years, and we have all come to adore the actor.

In a recent Instagram post, he talked about his time in the 1996 movie Basquiat. His character, Benny Dalmau, was inspired and partially named after the legendary Puerto Rican basketball player Raymond Dalmau. Yet, it is his Puerto Rican Spanish that is getting everyone talking today.

Benicio del Toro got connected with Raymond Dalmau because of a movie role

In an interview with ABC Puerto Rico, del Toro speaks about his time filming Basquiat and how the role connected him with Dalmau. During the 1996 movie’s filming, del Toro remembered that he had a family member who lived next door to Dalmau’s brother. This sparked an idea for him, and he asked “el Viejo mio” if he could ask the brother to contact Dalmau and ask if he could wear his Puerto Rico jersey in the movie.

Dalmau agreed and gave him the jersey to wear in the movie. That alone is a point of pride for any boricua that is repping Puerto Rico so hard. Who wouldn’t love to don the same jersey that one of the most iconic Puerto Rican sports figures of all time once wore?

Well, that is not where the story stops.

While filming, one of del Toro’s co-stars approached him in front of the director and producers and asked him about his character. Del Toro admitted that he felt put on the spot when his co-star asked for the last name of his character Benny. Thinking quickly on his feet, del Toro said, “Dalmau.”

At that moment, not only was del Toro wearing the jersey, but he was also able to memorialize his admiration for Dalmau in the movie credits. The production crew listened, and in the credits, del Toro’s character was listed as Benny Dalmau.

Did we mention that he shared this story with Dalmau sitting next to him? That’s right. Raymond Dalmau is seated next to del Toro in a basketball arena, listening to him share the story. It is so refreshing to see del Toro lean into his Puerto Rican accent while uplifting the sports icon seated next to him.

People are loving del Toro’s very Puerto Rican accent in Spanish

I’ve not only never seen Benicio del Toro so happy, I’ve also never heard him with speak in his Puerto Rican accent (in Spanish) with such gusto and flowery thickness.



Being interviewed with his childhood hero, retired Puerto Rican basketball player Raymond Balmau. https://t.co/cTyMHr6hJT — Alejandro Villarreal (@alamofilmguy) November 11, 2024

Many of us have heard del Toro speak in English or Spanish but never with a thick Puerto Rican accent. This video has blown everyone’s mind. Commenters love the representation of the Puerto Rican accent in the interview. Del Toro was born in San Gérman, Puerto Rico, so, of course, he has this accent.

“My first time listening to del Toro speaking Spanish. He honors his boricua accent,” said one commenter on the Instagram post.

Always proud of the Latinos who live their life and career in English but don’t forget their Spanish,” read another comment.

Tbh, we love to see Latinos who have a different voice in Spanish than in English. The accent immediately brings people home and allows them to see their whole selves represented in the world.

Hearing del Toro’s Puerto Rican accent take over his voice is a point of pride. Hearing accents gives us a superpower that many don’t possess. It is great to hear someone speak and know they come from where you come from.

Pa’lante, mi gente. Let your accent flow and provide a place of connection with you and your community.