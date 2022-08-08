Bad Bunny x adidas Are Flying Out Lucky Fans To Puerto Rico… And No, I’m Not Jealous

wearemitu

San Benito keeps on blessing fans and we are here for it!

The Puerto Rican artist is now giving his fans the opportunity to experience his beautiful island as he does.

This one-of-a-kind experience is part of the upcoming release of his brand new adidas ‘Forum Buckle Low’ collab in baby blue.

Through the Confimed app, people can register to experience this Bad Bunny journey. If you are one of the lucky winners, you will be heading to La Isla Del Encanto for one night and then traveling to New York where your trip will culminate at Bad Bunny’s sold-out show in the Bronx on August 27.

adidas

Oh and that flight from Puerto Rico to New York? You’ll actually get to fly in a custom-wrapped blue airplane with Bad Bunny logos so everyone will know you are heading to Puerto Rico to party like Bad Bunny.

The plane also symbolizes the power of Benito’s art, which manages to bring the essence of La Isla to the entire world, crossing all borders. It is an ode to summer, to play and experience the infinite possibilities that the universe offers us. To create and fly without limits, and express ourselves in total freedom.

For more details and to sign up for a chance to win, click here.

Good luck!

