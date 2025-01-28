The guayabera is one of the most iconic pieces of clothing to come out of Latin America. This breezy shirt is iconic for its several pockets and various colors. It has been featured in Latin American stories for decades. It has seen its own moment in the limelight in the U.S. Bad Bunny is bringing new attention to the shirt as he promotes “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” his most Puerto Rican album yet.

Bad Bunny is going to his roots with more than just his music

Recently, Bad Bunny has been seen proudly wearing his guayabera shirt, which has a lot of meaning. It is more than just a nice piece of clothing. It is a shirt with a history and a journey. The exact origin of the guayabera is up for debate, but many believe the shirt was first produced in Cuba.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a farmer’s wife made a special shirt for her husband with several pockets. The pockets were made to help him carry his belongings while working. There is also the idea that the shirt was used to carry guavas (guayabas) and thus its name.

The guayabera has become so synonymous with Caribbean and Latin American culture that the shirt is seen everywhere. It is a piece of clothing that transcends race, nationality, and class, and you can see it in formal and informal settings. There are several variations of the guayabera depending on the country, but the fame and prevalence in the culture remain strong.

The guayabera Bad Bunny wears, however, is very specific

Bad Bunny loves to make a statement that requires some research. According to InStyle, one of the entertainer’s guayabera shirts was the Martí guayabera. That style’s name comes from the Cuban philosopher and poet José Martí. Latin America knows Martí for his role in the liberation of Cuba from Spain. Martí is credited with many influential moments in the revolution against Spain, including organizing the Cuban Revolutionary Party.

It’s hard not to think that this decision was intentional because Bad Bunny wants nothing more than a thriving and vibrant Puerto Rico. He has never shied away from showering the Caribbean island with his love.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, support for Puerto Rico’s independence is growing. During the November 2024 election, “close to 57 percent of voters favored statehood, while nearly 31 percent favored independence.” The Council of Foreign Relations data reveals that support for independence stuck around the single digit until the latest elections, hinting at a significant jump in support for sovereignty.

We are not saying that Bad Bunny is calling for Puerto Rican independence. He has reached the level of fame and acclaim that he has become a voice of Puerto Rico worldwide. His music has made records for Spanish-language music, bringing our culture to new audiences. In that way, his full-throated support of Puerto Rico and its people is relevant. He has used his voice to talk about Puerto Rico and defend the island when it faces hard times.