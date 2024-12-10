Bad Bunny’s new hit, “EL CLúB,” has fans vibing to a song they have been waiting to hear for years. It has been a minute since Bad Bunny graced his fans with new music, but everyone is talking about whether or not the song is about his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.



There are so many things in the song that have people talking, and a big post on X (formerly Twitter) dives into all of the juicy details and lyrics while admitting that it is all speculation.

Honestly, it is so detailed and thought out that it must be true. The X user is showing the power of good online sleuthing. If only they could use their power for something more than decoding Bad Bunny’s new music video.

There is a lot of speculation that “EL CLúB” is a song about Bad Bunny’s ex

Es Gabriela Berlingeri la ex de la que habla Bad Bunny en su nueva canción "EL CLúB"?



veamos…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9yeEjQS677 — Gabriela Berlingeri Posting🤍 (@gabsposting) December 6, 2024

The first hint that this song might be about Bad Bunny’s time with Berlingeri is that he mentions three years: 2019, 2020, and 2022. The years line up with his time dating Berlingeri. Though the couple first started dating in 2017, it was in 2019 that they really made their love known.

In 2019, the couple got matching tattoos, and there was much speculation that they had become engaged.

By 2020, Benito and Berlingeri were quarantining together in Puerto Rico against the COVID-19 pandemic, and their relationship had started to really take off. It was in 2020 that Bad Bunny admitted to feeling love for Berlingeri, and the two began to collaborate on projects together. Berlingeri was also the photographer for Bad Bunny’s first Rolling Stone cover.

The first half of 2022 was an important progression for their relationship, with everything from adopting a puppy together to collaborating on “El Apagón.”

There are also some emotionally charged lyrics, including: “2020 el última vez que yo fue feliz / 2022 el última vez que yo te vi.” These lyrics are honestly too pointed not to be about his relationship with Berlingeri.

The music video is a conspiracy theorist’s dream come true

If you are looking for Easter eggs, the “EL CLúB” music video is a treasure trove. With enough will, you can find so many references that tie the song to Berlingeri. Based on the social media thread, there might be hidden messages throughout, even down to the number on his jersey when he pitches.

If the thread is to be believed and liked, why wouldn’t we at least try? Bad Bunny used the music video to continue professing the love that he felt so vividly when he was Berlingeri. In one scene, viewers see a sweet beagle puppy playing in the snow. One could only assume that this is a nod to sweet Sansa, the puppy the couple adopted when they were dating.

The X user’s ability to break it all down and make it make sense is inspiring. This kind of detective work is astounding. All aspiring online sleuths and law enforcement investigators should take notes. We love to see someone using their time for the good of humankind.