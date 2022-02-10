‘In the Heights’ Star Anthony Ramos Tapped To Play Role in Upcoming Marvel Series, ‘Ironheart’

wearemitu

“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of the Marvel series “Ironheart” on Disney+.

Anthony Ramos has been cast in a secret role in the Disney+ ‘IRONHEART’ series.



He is expected to have a major role in the MCU going forward.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ichsxyFM4y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2022

The series will be based on the life of the Marvel comic book character “Ironheart,” Riri Williams’s pseudonym. Williams is a teenage genius and inventor who designs the strongest suit, which gives her flight capabilities and superhuman strength, as well as a magnetic, fire and energetic powers. She does this by drawing inspiration from Iron Man’s suit.

According to Comicbook, the character “Ironheart” first appeared in the Marvel Universe in 2016’s Invincible Iron Man #7 comic book and then made another appearance in Invincible Iron Man #9.

I’m stoked that Marvel is bringing IronHeart to the MCU.#maker pic.twitter.com/G2KPbgc0pi — Radix Zee (@RealRadixZee) February 10, 2022

“Ironheart,” will be played by Dominique Thorne, who will make her first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and go on to star in the series “Ironheart.”

#Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos will begin production soon. pic.twitter.com/Ltr1FR1UjL — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) February 9, 2022

The series “Ironheart” seems to be taking the issue of diversity in the entertainment industry seriously. In addition to the inclusion of Ramos, the series is headlined by actress Dominique Thorne with screenwriter and poet Chinaka Hodge as the lead writer.

While the exact details of Ramos’ participation in the upcoming series are unclear, it’s been reported that Ramos will have a very important role and will likely end up appearing in future Marvel Studios productions.

The title for the new live-action ‘Transformers’ movie is ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’.



Filming has already begun, Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct with Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback set to star in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/5tCcMgiSDE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2021

Ramos got his start in the industry as a Broadway actor starring in the award-winning play “Hamilton” and then transitioned to film starring in last year’s hit “In the Heights.”

His inclusion in “Ironheart” and the upcoming movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is a new and important career move for the rising star.

