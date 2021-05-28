wearemitu

Anthony Ramos Was Pressured To Appear Less Latino and More ‘Ethnically Ambiguous’ Early In His Career

By May 28, 2021 at 4:14 pm
via Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate Anthony Ramos will soon appear in the much-anticipated “In the Heights” movie, which the pandemic delayed by a year. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote “In the Heights” in his sophomore year of college as a musical center Latino characters. The storyline centers on the hopes, dreams, and disappointments of the inhabitants of the majority-Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City.

Recently, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how people told him to seem less Latino and more “ethnically ambiguous” at the beginning of his career.

“Folks would say to me that if you grow your hair out and speak in American Standard, you can be more ethnically ambiguous; you won’t be in the ‘Latino box,'” he revealed. “I thought that s— was a box, as opposed to being a superpower and just who I am.”

Ramos explained that it took him a while to understand that being Latino was part of what made him special. “I believed that [box] s— for a little bit, but I don’t want to be hired for being ambiguous,” he said. “I want to be hired for who the f—- I am.”

In “In the Heights”, Anthony Ramos plays a Latino bodega owner named Usnavi de la Vega. Usnavi’s dream is to save up enough money to move to the Dominican Republic–where his family originally comes from.

Ramos explained that he was excited about the movie because it’s the first time that a big-budget movie will hit theaters with an almost all-Latino cast. “We haven’t had a movie that feels like ‘Black Panther‘ or ‘Crazy Rich Asians’,” he explained to THR (side note: friendly reminder, one of “Black Panther”‘s stars, Lupita Nyong’o, is Afro-Mexicana).

According to Ramos, on the set of “In the Heights,” he would kick off every day with a rallying cry of: “For the culture!” or “For la raza!” or “For my familia!” The dream that “Heights” would be a reflection of themselves onscreen for Latinos across America is what kept Ramos going on the difficult days on set.

Ramos, an actor-singer-dancer of Puerto Rican descent, grew up in a housing project in Bushwick, Brooklyn. His ascent to a leading man in a blockbuster studio movie was not an easy one.

“Figuratively and physically, New York has done a number on my ass. I know what it’s like to struggle, to walk eight blocks in the cold to your apartment,” he said. “I know how it feels to be hungry for my dreams and also hungry like, ‘I could use some McDonald’s right now.’” But since filming “In the Heights,” he’s grown to appreciate the legacy of being a New Yorker. And above all, a Latino New Yorker.

“At the end of that shoot, everybody was so hyped that we all huddled in a circle cheering, ‘New Yorrrrk! New Yorrrrk!’ ” he told THR. “It was just this New York resilient moment we had together singing this song about pride: alza la bandera, raise the Puerto Rican flag, the Dominican flag, the Mexican, Cuban flag. Pa’rriba esa bandera, alzala donde quiera! Raise that flag wherever you want.”

“Until the day I die, I’m going to be proud of where I’m from,” he said. “That was the s—. Some of the days were hard, but every day was more than worth it.”

“In the Heights” will hit theaters and HBO Max on June 10th.

Cast Of ‘In The Heights’ Want You To Know The Importance Of Going To College

By April 23, 2021 at 8:41 am
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights is finally coming to the big screen, and it has a star-studded cast to make it happen! Joined by Quiara Alegría Hudes – who wrote the book for the musical – and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon Chu, Miranda amplifies the musical’s poignant narrative about community and pursuing your dreams with stunning visuals and tons of amazing music inspired by the rich Latinx culture of Washington Heights.

Ahead of the film’s opening at the Tribeca Film Festival, Lin-Manuel Miranda and several members of the cast join Maria Hinojosa for a poignant discussion on what the film means to them and the importance of going to college no matter who you are or where your come from.

Cast members share their own very unique experiences of growing up and making it into college.

Maria Hinojosa of Latino USA on NPR is joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Leslie Grace (who plays ‘Nina’), and Corey Hawkins, all of whom share their unique and profound experiences with deciding on if they would go to college and what they went through to get there.

So many of us are first or second generation college students, reaping the benefits of the hard work put in by our parents and abuelos to help us achieve our dreams. But not all of us share the same path to university, something made very clear as each of these In The Heights cast members make very clear with their own journeys.

Lin-Manuel acknowledges his own privilege on his path to university and how it influenced the film.

Manuel says that he had an advantage in his journey, thanks to his parents who really helped cultivate that desire for learning from a young age. He was able to attend a prestigious private school as a child but even then recognized a duality within him existed – going as Lin at school (in a predominantly white space) and Lin-Manuel back at home.

Upon going to college at Wesleyan University, Manuel met and made Latino friends, a lot of whom were first from their families to go to college. Many didn’t get the same crash course in code switching that he did from a younger age, so for many of his peers it was tough for them to adjust to college life.

By the end of his first year in college, his roommates at the Latino program house shrunk from eight other members to just four. This struggle and conflict with their time in college and their Latinx identity is reflected in the character Nina and her own struggle with returning to her home in Washington Heights.

For Quiara, the story of Nina’s journey is particularly personal.

Much like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes’ parents were also leaders in their community. Her father was a prominent businessman while her mother was an activist in her community. But unlike Manuel, her parents didn’t attend university, it wasn’t something that was on their path. She points out that “it wasn’t that they didn’t treasure learning, it’s just that university wasn’t part of that path.”

Quiara – who attended Yale – says that she was very conflicted as a half Latina and half white woman even though she had often grown up in white spaces. However, she wasn’t prepared for being in a space with so few Latinos. She had to learn how to merge those two parts of her life that she felt were drifting further and further apart.

The cast discusses ‘imposter syndrome’ and how to fight it.

Imposter syndrome is very real. And it can often affect those of us who feel like we don’t deserve our achievements or recognition. Maria asks the cast to how they overcame it and how they learned to own their space.

Leslie Grace reminds us that “you have a story only you can tell and you need to tap into your feelings of potential.”

Check out the full trailer for In The Heights below.

The festival’s opening night screening will be held on June 9 at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights. For the first time ever, Tribeca’s inaugural film will be screened simultaneously across all five boroughs in multiple open-air venues.

Following the opening night of Tribeca, “In the Heights” will debut in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on June 11. It was originally scheduled to be released last year, but Warner Bros. postponed its release due to the pandemic.

In The HeightsLin ManuelMaria HinojosaMovies

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: RBD, Chesca, Anthony Ramos and More

By April 7, 2021 at 12:55 pm
@christianchavezreal | @chesca | Erica Hernandez

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

RBD, Christian Chavez – “Tu Amor”

For many years, Christian Chavez has been outspoken about LGBTQ rights, and this time around he took the stage to deliver a speech about love being a universal right: “Faced with a world that is crumbling, how is it possible that there are still people who dare to question the right to love, the right to be yourself.”

Let Christian take you back to a crisp afternoon in 2006 with this beautiful live rendition of “Tu Amor.”

Chesca, Offset, De La Ghetto – “COMO TU (DIRTY)”

Chesca, Offset, and De La Ghetto take you to a futuristic Shibuya for the dirty version of “COMO TU“. The music video is packed with neon lights, dancers, and all three singers performing from rooftops.

Anthony Ramos – “Say Less

Let’s just say the music video speaks for itself. Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos recruited In The Heights co-star Melissa Barrera for this sultry music video. PS: Anthony’s sophomore album is on the way!

AISSA – “GUERRA”

In the words of Aissa: “HAGO MÚSICA AFRICANA EN ESPAÑOL,” and he’s doing a pretty great job at it. The influencer-turned singer/rapper released his new afrobeat single “GUERRA,” which comes accompanied by a music video filmed at the Reina Victoria Theater in Madrid.

Onell Diaz, Farruko – “Incompleto”

Just in time for Semana Santa, Onell Diaz and Farruko open up the music video for “Incompleto” with interview footage of your favorite Reggaeton artists: Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam and Arcangel, where all of them talk about how money and fame isn’t enough to fill the void. Farruko sings about feeling incomplete without God in his life.

Bad Milk, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums – “Angelito”

Ovy On The Drums’ protégé Bad Milk is ready to take the music scene with this collab with Beelé. The three Colombian artists make the music video feel like an acoustic session.

Sech – “911 (Acústico)”

Since we’re talking acoustic! As we prepare for the release of his new album ’42’, Sech shows off his vocal ability delivering a beautiful arrangement of his latest reggaeton hit “911.”

Jordy Jill & Mike Bahía – “Darte Amor”

Jordy Jill and Mike Bahía joined forces on their new song “Darte Amor,” which samples Proyecto Uno’s “25 Horas.” The music video takes place in beautiful Cartagena, Colombia and it’s packed with vibrant colors and dance moves.

Lola Indigo, Guaynaa, Cauty – “CALLE”

Spanish singer Lola Indigo recruits Boricua singers Cauty and Guaynaa for “CALLE.” Even though right now we can’t really be en la calle, Lola sets the mood with her dancers as they go on a heist for the music video.

Anthony RamoschescaRBD