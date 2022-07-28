Fans Say New ‘Blonde’ Trailer and Photos Showing Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe Is ‘Perfect Casting’

Entertainment

Ana de Armas is turning heads in the official new trailer for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic on Netflix, “Blonde.” The Cuban actress’s transformation into the late Hollywood star is uncanny, and fans can hardly believe their eyes.

The trailer shows de Armas as Monroe staring at herself in a vanity mirror in black and white, blowing a kiss to her own reflection. Every bit the “Some Like It Hot” icon, the actress gets out of a car wearing a gown and fur stole, greeted by tons of fans, lights and cameras.

Set to a haunting version of the classic Monroe song, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from her 1953 film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” the trailer is eerie, mysterious and points to a dark interpretation of the icon’s story.

De Armas is shown explaining to actor Bobby Cannavale, who plays Monroe’s once-husband Joe DiMaggio, “I know you’re supposed to get used to it. But I just can’t. I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe. I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe.”

In clear distress, the character describes: “Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

The trailer gives us tons of first looks into the anticipated movie, including a scene where Monroe enters a movie hotshot’s office to read a script — and is made uncomfortable by him. Though there are tons of glamorous gowns and paparazzi cameras abound, the film also includes more intimate moments.

The character can be seen looking dejected in her bed, screaming in anguish, looking frustrated on stage and crashing her car. The words “Watched by all, seen by none” flash on the screen, while quick portraits show de Armas as Monroe actually looking happy as she cuddles up to DiMaggio, and later husband Arthur Miller, played by Adrien Brody.

As can be seen in the trailer and official photos exclusive to Vanity Fair, de Armas’ transformation into the cinematic legend is uncanny. As one fan wrote on Twitter, “Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe leaves me speechless,” while another echoed, “Ana de Armas’ resemblance with Marilyn Monroe is actually insane.” Agreed!

There’s no doubt de Armas’ resemblance to the star is spine-chilling, the film itself is set to be just as magnificent. Director Andrew Dominik explained that he “saw an opportunity to describe an adult life through the lens of mistaken childhood beliefs and trauma,” meaning this movie will explore darker parts of Monroe’s life we may have not seen before.

Side-by-side of Ana de Armas in ‘BLONDE’ and Marilyn Monroe.



Based on the book “Blonde” by Joyce Carol Oates, de Armas told Netflix Queue, “[Dominik] wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

The “Deep Water” actress also explained, “We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year… I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films.” She continued, “We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

We truly cannot wait.

“Blonde” premieres on Netflix September 23.

