Watch Ana De Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe In New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

wearemitu

Netflix just dropped the official teaser for the new Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” and let’s just say everyone is freaking out about actress Ana De Armas’s transformation.

Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare.



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in BLONDE, on Netflix September 23. pic.twitter.com/lOnCgXsDi9 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 16, 2022

When news hit back in 2019 that director Andrew Dominik cast De Armas as Monroe for the upcoming film, the decision shocked fans around the world. In development since 2010, Dominik approached both Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts before finding the perfect Monroe in Cuba-born De Armas.

While some initially wondered if the brunette actress was the right fit for the role, the new trailer shows how uncanny De Armas’s resemblance is to Monroe.

The most beautiful woman ever to grace planet earth #MarilynMonroe😍& #AnaDeArmas is born to play her biopic#Oscar nod for sure & might also be a win for Ana for her role in #Blonde as @TheAcademy loves biopics & Ana is gonna deliver the performance of her life#BlondeOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ghYzwWl8AX — Ayyo (@AyyAyy0) June 16, 2022

The new trailer reveals the 34-year-old actress’s naturally-brown locks are gone, replaced by platinum blonde curls that make her a dead-ringer for the late 50s bombshell.

Set to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” the song Monroe famously sings in the movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” The trailer is a moody, black-and-white depiction of the starlet’s life in the limelight.

At the beginning of the trailer, we can see the actress crying in front of the mirror, delivering in her signature Monroe voice: “Please come. Don’t abandon me.”

ana de armas on ‘blonde’: “i studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. we’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it.” pic.twitter.com/79IQowAfjH — ahmad (@thisisnotahmad) June 16, 2022

A voice then states, “She’s coming. She’s almost here,” and allows us to see De Armas’s downright ominous transformation into Monroe as she giggles in front of her vanity.

Andrew Dominik’s BLONDE starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe will finally premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/EjawE9Pxpn — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 8, 2022

As expected, fans are quickly reacting to the trailer, laser-focusing on the Cuban-Spanish star’s transformation.

As one Twitter user put it, “Ana de armas as marilyn monroe is actually incredible casting;” while another agreed about “the power” it has.

Yet another user couldn’t help but comment on how “beautiful and powerful” De Armas looks as the “Some Like It Hot” actress.

ana de armas as marilyn monroe is actually incredible casting, wow. pic.twitter.com/kav2sh3zgP — ahmad (@thisisnotahmad) June 16, 2022

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe… the power that that has pic.twitter.com/tTqLFmWs1E — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 16, 2022

Many are counting the days for the film to be released and others quite simply have no other words than “Oh my God.” Same.

Ana de Armas looks amazing as Marilyn Monroe. Andrew Dominik is one of my favorite filmmakers. Cannot wait for BLONDE. One of my most anticipated films. https://t.co/2pHuHkP2G6 — tanner (@twoodanner) June 16, 2022

first look at ana de armas as marilyn monroe in 'blonde'… oh my god pic.twitter.com/cAvZTDZBNr — bethany (@fiImgal) June 16, 2022

“Blonde” premieres September 23 on Netflix.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com