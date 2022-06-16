Watch Ana De Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe In New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Netflix just dropped the official teaser for the new Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” and let’s just say everyone is freaking out about actress Ana De Armas’s transformation.
When news hit back in 2019 that director Andrew Dominik cast De Armas as Monroe for the upcoming film, the decision shocked fans around the world. In development since 2010, Dominik approached both Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts before finding the perfect Monroe in Cuba-born De Armas.
While some initially wondered if the brunette actress was the right fit for the role, the new trailer shows how uncanny De Armas’s resemblance is to Monroe.
The new trailer reveals the 34-year-old actress’s naturally-brown locks are gone, replaced by platinum blonde curls that make her a dead-ringer for the late 50s bombshell.
Set to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” the song Monroe famously sings in the movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” The trailer is a moody, black-and-white depiction of the starlet’s life in the limelight.
At the beginning of the trailer, we can see the actress crying in front of the mirror, delivering in her signature Monroe voice: “Please come. Don’t abandon me.”
A voice then states, “She’s coming. She’s almost here,” and allows us to see De Armas’s downright ominous transformation into Monroe as she giggles in front of her vanity.
As expected, fans are quickly reacting to the trailer, laser-focusing on the Cuban-Spanish star’s transformation.
As one Twitter user put it, “Ana de armas as marilyn monroe is actually incredible casting;” while another agreed about “the power” it has.
Yet another user couldn’t help but comment on how “beautiful and powerful” De Armas looks as the “Some Like It Hot” actress.
Many are counting the days for the film to be released and others quite simply have no other words than “Oh my God.” Same.
“Blonde” premieres September 23 on Netflix.
