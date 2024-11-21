Actress Ana de Armas has been spotted with a new love interest: Manuel Anido Cuesta. The alleged coupling has got people talking because he is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. The two were spotted together in Madrid, taking a romantic stroll around the city.

The Cuban-Spanish actress has long kept a low profile after her fame in the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” and the murder mystery film “Knives Out.” However, the discovery of the relationship has made waves in the Cuban-American community.

G ossip magazine ¡Hola! captured the couple

Estas imágenes deben recorrer el mundo, que no tengan piedad.



La famosa actriz Ana de Armas fue fotografiada en Madrid junto al genocida cubano Manuel Anido Cuesta, hijastro del dictador Díaz Canel y posible sucesor. Son pareja.



Asesinos. Disfrutando por Madrid como si nada. pic.twitter.com/2wqxYujt39 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) November 20, 2024

There is something to admire about gossip magazines’ tenacity in bringing forward information that we all clearly need to know. For years, de Armas has stayed out of the limelight outside her romantic connections. Who could forget when she briefly dated Ben Affleck and caught the lens of Hollywood paparazzi?

🔥CONFIRMED!!🔥

FIRST public images of #AnaDeArmas with her NEW BOYFRIEND Manuel Anido (Cuba’s President stepson).

She needs FAME so, as usual in her love life-success PRIZE dynamic she wasn’t only whitewashing Cuba’s dictatorship, she aimed HIGHER and needed 📸#Cuba #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/Q4C26KaPnw — ExposingDeArmas (@ExposingDeArmas) November 20, 2024

The photos show the couple walking a dog around Madrid. They were photographed smiling, laughing, and kissing like any other couple. But Anido Cuesta’s connection to the current Cuban regime has rubbed Cubans and Cuban-Americans the wrong way.

Seeing de Armas cozying up to Anido Cuesta feels like a betrayal to the millions of Cubans in the U.S. Many of them fled the island or have listened to the stories of their families fleeing. There’s no doubt the exodus of Cuban nationals to escape the communist regime has left a lasting and indelible mark on the broader Cuban diaspora.

People are leaving comments on de Armas’ social media expressing their disappointment

In a recent ad campaign with Louis Vuitton, people are letting de Armas know how they feel about the revelation. The comment section is filled with people calling Louis Vuitton to end their partnership with de Armas and calling for accountability from the actress.

“It’s truly disheartening when someone, particularly a fellow Cuban, aligns themselves with a regime that has brought so much pain and oppression to our people. The Cuban dictatorship, under Miguel Díaz-Canel and its predecessors, has systematically stripped citizens of their basic freedoms, suppressed dissent, and perpetuated economic and social hardships. For any Cuban to not only support such a regime but also engage with its inner circle—like dating Díaz-Canel’s son-in-law and advisor—feels like a betrayal of the shared struggle for liberty and justice,” reads one comment from fashion and travel influencer Luis Caballero.

“This kind of alignment isn’t just personal; it’s symbolic. It undermines the sacrifices of those who have risked everything to oppose the regime and fight for a free Cuba. It’s a stark reminder of the complex dynamics of power, privilege, and opportunism that can blind individuals to the suffering of their own people. It’s disappointing, but it also reinforces the importance of standing firm in our values and continuing to advocate for those who remain voiceless under the weight of dictatorship. 🇨🇺 #soscuba #LVMH #anadearmas #dictadura”

De Armas has yet to address the growing calls for an explanation. Quite frankly, she likely won’t, and that is her right. However, staying silent about a dictatorship that oppresses and inflicts harm on your people is not a good look. Siding with a regime that has killed people over 60 years is also not a good look. But, hey, love, right?