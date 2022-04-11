Will Smith Is Banned From the Oscars Ceremony for the Next 10 Years

Entertainment

As many expected, the situation after Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap continues to escalate — and is churning out real-life consequences for the “King Richard” actor. While it seems like Will Smith will be allowed to keep his Best Actor award, both Netflix and Sony paused the actor’s projects, and now The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is bringing on repercussions of its own.

As you probably already know, Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars ceremony — a reaction to Rock making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After Rock compared Pinkett Smith to G.I. Jane, Smith got up on stage, slapped the comedian, and said, “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Of course, jaws dropped all around the world, and the Academy is not taking the situation lightly.

On Friday, The Academy announced that Smith “shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards” for the next 10 years. That means the actor will not be able to attend the Oscars for an entire decade, and will not present the award for Best Actor next year — an Oscars tradition that has gone on since anyone can remember.

Will Smith has officially been banned from all Academy events and award shows for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/WT7Dp3yqv8 — IGN (@IGN) April 8, 2022

The “Seven Pounds” actor already resigned from the Academy days after the ceremony, releasing a statement that read: “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” also saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong.” Smith did say “a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear,” referring to Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, but still said the slap was “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

In response to Smith’s resignation, the Academy said, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation” but would “continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith.”

Just a bit more than a week later, and the actor has officially been banned from the Academy — and although Smith stated he “accept[s] and respect[s] the Academy’s decision,” many people are unhappy about it.

A current outcry on social media shows many people believe Smith’s ban is unfair, especially when thinking about how it took the Academy thirty years to expel Roman Polanski after he admitted to statutory rape. One Twitter user aptly said, “Will Smith becoming a supervillain overnight… is a reminder that all that respectability tap-dancing won’t save you when they decide that you’re no longer ‘one of the good ones’.”

Will Smith becoming a supervillain overnight after a 30 year flawless record is a reminder that all that respectability tap-dancing won't save you when they decide that you're no longer "one of the good ones" — Josh Ben-Shachar (@lawless08) April 9, 2022

Another user agreed, explaining, “will smith becoming the face of ‘they don’t love us, just what we create’ was not on my 2022 bingo card.” Others chose to remind everyone all the Hollywood stars with allegations against them that are not yet banned from the Oscars, not limited to Kevin Spacey and Casey Affleck.

will smith becoming the face of “they don’t love us, just what we create” was not on my 2022 bingo card. how did a slap translate to this when they have yet to ban actual predators and racists?? https://t.co/JxD4jYTXee — Mal 🗡 (@houseofphoton) April 8, 2022

Academy banned Will Smith for 10 years, but not:



Kevin Spacey

Harvey Weinstein

Casey Affleck

Woody Allen

Mel Gibson

Roman Polanski

James Franco

James Toback

Dustin Hoffman



And there are allegations against Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Dreyfuss, James Woods, and Ansel Elgort. #Oscars https://t.co/iu6SXSnOoT — Paul Dawkins (@Paul__Dawkins) April 8, 2022

One Twitter user said: the “ban they gave Will Smith feels very ‘make a lesson of this Black person.’”

The ten year ban they gave Will Smith feels very “make a lesson of this Black person.” — Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 8, 2022

So…. Will Smith is banned from the Oscars over the slap… but when are y'all gonna ban known 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨 from attending an receiving awards because Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy??? pic.twitter.com/Wfx52lGcDr — ☎🔞1-800-𝓚𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓶𝓪 (@oddnoir) April 8, 2022

