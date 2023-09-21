Dominican Mom’s Hilarious Facial Expressions Steal the Show During Daughter’s Prank

wearemitu

Undoubtedly, social media is a perfect platform to flaunt a lifestyle that sometimes isn’t quite the real deal. A Dominican journalist went viral for capturing how Latina mothers can react to the fibs posted there.

Jeannette Reyes, a news anchor for Fox 5 DC, shared a delightful video with her husband, Robert Burton, a journalist for 7News DC, showing off how they supposedly maintain a healthy lifestyle.

While the script was quite creative and amusing, the journalist’s mother stole the show in the video thanks to her candid reactions to the couple’s words.

mitú spoke with Reyes about how they came up with the idea: “My mom has always been very expressive, and I know her facial expressions would be entertaining. But we saw a TikTok challenge about this years ago,” she said.

The journalist’s mother wastes no time giving the couple a reality check

In the clip, Reyes explains that as tv reporters, they have the habit of rising early. These words certainly pique the mother’s interest.

“We got many questions about our morning routine since we are morning anchors. I have to go to work at 4:00 in the morning. You [her husband] have to be there at 3:00 in the morning, so I like to wake up at 1:30 a.m. to get a head start on the day,” explains Reyes.

“Midnight for me, sometimes 11:30 p.m., sometimes I don’t sleep,” added Burton. That’s when the mother, busy cleaning the kitchen, gazes at the couple with a look that says: What on earth are they talking about?

In addition to rising early, the couple said they exercise and pray daily

But it doesn’t stop there. When they both start saying that they get up early to exercise every day, the mother can’t hold back any longer and asks if they’re live so as not to make them feel awkward on camera.

Then, she inquires about what they’re talking about, ensuring they’re referring to things they intend to do in the future. They explain that it’s indeed their routine.

“I don’t think that you do that,” she said. The daughter responds she doesn’t see them because she is sleeping, and the mother adds: “I don’t see any of that.”

The couple continues by saying that they pray for 45 minutes. And of course, her eyes nearly popped out in astonishment.

This is how people are reacting to the hilarious mother’s reaction to TikTok’s viral video

As you can expect, people can’t stop laughing and making jokes about this hilarious video. The mother and the couple have a lovely relationship, and the prank is perfect.

“The 45-minute prayer was absolutely the last straw. She felt startled and perplexed,” wrote a TikTok user.

Some point out that moms know to keep things real, especially regarding God’s things.

“The ‘we pray’ took her out! Ma finished! But she confirmed that live status first!” shared another person.

You almost sent your mom to glory when you said y'all pray 😂😂😂😂 — I just might comply 🧠🧠 (@trinalew13) September 15, 2023

Many remember how patient and funny mothers can be.

Someone commented: “You can tell she was talking herself down from reacting, but her hand was ready to grab that chancleta.”



😂😂😂 my Mom would have been laughing so hard. — Dr. Anna Maria Valdez (@drannamvaldez) September 15, 2023

