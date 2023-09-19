Latina Mom Walks In on Sisters Cutting Their Own Hair, People Call the Video a ‘Coming of Age’ Movie

Culture

Some moments in a sibling‘s life feel like they’re out of a movie. That’s what happened to a Latina TikToker who turned a home haircut disaster into a heartwarming story.

In an amusing video shared this week by Valentina Zamarripa, whose family goes by the username PalmView956 on the platform, we witness the comical situation when one of her younger sisters’ attempts to cut the other’s bangs.

At the start of the video, the influencer appears clueless about the situation, which changes quickly. However, Valentina doesn’t frizz. She taps into her creativity, browses TikTok for hair-cutting tutorials, and gets to work.

mitú spoke with their mom Gresia Zamarripa about this experience and said she wasn’t expecting it to go this viral: “I did not specifically being a normal day scenario in my household.”

Valentina’s viral video is a love letter to sisterhood, and people are embracing this endearing story

A sister is a confidant and a reliable ally when dealing with mom’s wrath. This story perfectly captures that sentiment.

The video starts with the TikToker discussing her makeup and how she covers her pimples. Suddenly, her sister Camila screamed, distressed about the hair mishap — right before school picture day.

One of the most nerve-wracking moments unfolds when their mother barges into the room, demanding to know the cause of the commotion.

The older sister quickly responds, “Oh, nothing. I’m just helping her find a new hairstyle.” She shields her sibling’s head discreetly, hoping her mom doesn’t catch on to the situation.

The little girl exclaimed this was the best mistake that could have happened and praised her sisters for saving the day

After a moment of panic, they close the door, and the older sister searches for videos on how to salvage the situation. After a failed attempt, she eventually succeeds, exclaiming with pride, “That’s cute, that is so adorable.”

When their mom eventually uncovers the truth and spots the trimmed hair on the table, she demands to know who did it and insists they show their dad. Ultimately, the influencer humorously concludes the video with, “Pray for them.”

After the viral video and responding to users’ questions, the Camila posted a clip showing the outcome of picture day at school: “My bangs are on point. This was the best mistake that ever happened. Shout out to my sisters,” she said.

The reactions to this touching and intimate sisterly moment were heartwarming

In the comments section, TikTok users shared how they connected with this story, reminiscing about their childhood moments with siblings. Some even suggested that they could turn this heartwarming tale into a television show — a genuine work of art.

“The fact people think this is stage shows me they don’t have sisters. This was delightful to watch and brought back so many memories. Thank you,” wrote a TikTok user.

Another viewer chimed in, stating, “A Twitter user described this as a scene from a coming-of-age movie, and I couldn’t agree more.”

Some point out this video is art from start to finish.

they need a Disney Channel series real bad lol — mama let's research (@hotgirlchichi_) September 15, 2023

“This is a documentary about sisterhood,” shared another person.

“This is the sister’s experience. In six minutes, you captured the whole thing. Amazing,” commented another user.

Someone added: “I resonate with the oldest sister so much even though I’m a twin oldest sister. You help everybody, then get scapegoated. Nothing changes.”

