Cup Noodles Bring Back Their Pumpkin Spice Flavor and People Are Not Happy

Cup Noodles are great. Everyone enjoys a helping of Cup Noodles — or Cup O’ Noodles, as it was known until 1993 — from time to time. What’s not to love? They come in a variety of delicious flavors, they’re easy to make and they only cost about a dollar per cup. But, with the reintroduction of their pumpkin spice flavor, fans can’t help but ask: has Cup Noodles gone too far?

In honor of the incoming fall season, Cup Noodles has made the choice to make Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles available once more. According to a Hypebae Instagram post, parent company Nissin even suggests eating the noodles with a dollop of whipped cream on top, which is objectively disgusting.

There’s nothing wrong with liking pumpkin spice. It goes great in lattes, donuts and other sweet seasonal treats. Pumpkin spice has come to more or less define the fall season, all the way up to Thanksgiving where everyone has a chance to enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie. It’s tradition!

But this is another matter entirely. Pumpkin spice has no business in Cup Noodles and anyone who claims to enjoy this is a liar. Okay, maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but it’s difficult to pinpoint who this product is for. Kids who’ve been triple-dog dared? Adults who have literally nothing else in their pantry or fridge? Maybe a PTA board who doesn’t know what to put in the gift basket this year?

Regardless, the general public is not pleased by this development. Some of the comments on the original post are pretty scathing. “I’m calling the police,” writes one commenter. “IBS has entered the chat,” says another. Others get straight to the point with a simple “No!”

However, migrating over to the official Cup Noodles page tells a different story entirely.

Some people claim to actually like the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles, with comments describing the limited-time cup as “surprisingly good.” Of course, there was still a fair amount of rejection, but the fact that anyone — let alone multiple people — enjoyed this comes as a genuine surprise.

Cup Noodles has experimented with strange flavors in the past. They’ve released everything from Cheese Pizza Potato Tomato to a Matcha-flavored Cup Noodles, reports Klook. But is Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles just a bridge too far? I suppose we’ll find out this fall season. Be sure to stay on the lookout for anyone enjoying a cup of Pumpkin Spice noodles…and then maybe ask them if they’re doing okay.

