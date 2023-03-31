Let’s Never Forget the Time Pedro Pascal Tweeted He Was High on Edibles

wearemitu

Pedro Pascal isn’t just an actor. He’s not just our collective daddy. He is also just a super cool dude doing cool dude stuff all the time. Every time someone spots him in public, he seems to be just going with the flow, going wherever the wind takes him.

“The Last of Us” actor clearly has a ton of fun on set alongside his collaborators and co-stars. And he definitely has that same energy off the set, too.

Pedro Pascal’s Twitter account was a goldmine

Before he deleted his Twitter account in 2022, he regularly posted gems like these:

Never not missing Pedro Pascal’s tweets 😔 pic.twitter.com/LM1lRJV8mJ — Klara 🌙 (@pedroismando) February 7, 2023

And these:

I sometimes feel like I need user PedroPascal1 to get back on twitter bro pic.twitter.com/CnDnyU3HVa — ian (@dimitreccu) March 21, 2023

Oh and these, too:

Here a few of mine….I have many🥹🥰 I am gonna miss him dropping a tweet then running off to hide and watch the carnage unfold pic.twitter.com/l1vXux7evo — PepperPotts | Joel Millers Paralegal (@NatBravoxxxx) December 21, 2022

However, the real hall-of-fame Pedro Pascal post arrived on January 27, 2019, when a fan spotted him going to see “The Incredibles 2” at a movie theater. The two took a very cute picture together, but that’s not where the story ends. Later that day, Pascal responded to the fan, who posted the picture as a tweet.

this is my favorite tweet of his pic.twitter.com/BWrOV71YCe — trin (@DlLFMILLER) January 26, 2023

The best part isn’t even the edibles. It’s the “You set me on good course with your kindness” comment. That’s such an odd thing to say, as if Pascal is a hobbit embarking on a magical quest. To this day, fans point to this tweet as one of the best celebrity sightings of all time.

Also, his Ambien story deserves a mention

However, this isn’t the only hilarious story involving Pascal and drugs. In an interview leading up to “The Last of Us,” Pascal admitted he forgot he landed the role the day after. Talking to Graham Norton on his popular talk show, Pascal told him he took an Ambien right before the executives at HBO called him to tell him the good news.

Even during the conversation, Pascal struggled to keep his mind on the matter at hand. By the next morning, the memory of their talk was long gone. “I forgot that completely, woke up in the morning, and was all like ‘Oh my god, did I get the job, I’m going to have to wait all day,'” he said.

