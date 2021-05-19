wearemitu

12 Mexican-Owned Tequila Brands To Spend Your Money On

By May 19, 2021 at 9:34 pm
@doncheposboca / @cazcabeltequila / Instagram
Images via tequilamalinche; casasanmatiasoficial; tequilamoderno/Instagram

Tequila is perhaps the iconic drink from Mexico (although mezcal has been making a BIG comeback for a few years now). Recently, Kendall Jenner released her own tequila line, 818. Even tech mogul Elon Musk is trying to get his controversial Teslaquila off the ground. But tequila is a creation of Mexican culture and there is nothing as delicious as Mexican-owned tequila.

In the end, it’s all well and good if their businesses create money and jobs in Tequila, Jalisco, where the ancient spirit is produced under Denomination of Origin. 

But if you’re in the spirit to support Latino-owned businesses, here are a few Mexican-owned tequila brands. Some of them are the usual suspects (1800, Corralejo), while others are smaller, but just as exciting. 

1. Sotol Hacienda de Chihuahua

mexican-owned tequila
via sotolhacienda/Instagram

Just like tequila, but a bit different. Sotol Hacienda de Chihuahua is housed in a legendary hacienda. As the company, Sotol, states: “The Hacienda Tabalaopa, a family jewel since it’s establishment in 1881, has historically embraced Sotol as the spirit of the region”.

Sotol is a bit different to tequila. Distillers create sotol with agavacea variety termed “Dasylirion”. Dasylirion only grows in the Chihuahuan Desert of northern Mexico. This Mexican-owned tequila is an example of how the industry is diversifying, encompassing other regions of Mexico.

2. Tequila Moderno

via tequilamoderno/Instagram

This beautiful bottle contains a premium tequila developed by a young Mexican entrepreneur. This relatively new Mexican-owned tequila brand is socially conscious and has programs to support agave growers in Jalisco. They source their agave azul from small growers, supporting the local farming industry. Additionally, tequila-lovers give this brand good reviews. It is bound to become a staple of hipster-bars worldwide. 

3. Tequila San Matias

mexican-owned tequila
via casasanmatiasoficial/Instagram

This Mexican-owned tequila is as traditional as it comes: it has been operating since 1886 when it was founded by Don Delfino González. However, its owners have taken good care of the brand’s image, using a contemporary brand design that looks great on any bar shelf. Their crown jewel is the San Matias Cristal, which is clear and pure, distilling the floral notes to the nose and the palette that pure blue agave brings. It is the new face of an old distillery, so it brings together the new and the classic in interesting ways. 

4. Tequila Pueblo Viejo

via puebloviejo_usa/Instagram

One of the most traditional brands around (we can totally picture Jorge Negrete or Pedro Infante drinking straight from the bottle while delivering a serenata). This Mexican-owned tequila is also the brainchild of Don Delfino González, who during the period that preceded the Mexican Revolution found the perfect conditions for growing agave azul and producing tequila in the Los Altos region of Jalisco. The red soil fields here are rich in iron and other minerals, which provides the perfect nourishment for the agave plants. 

5. Tequila La Malinche

via tequilamalinche/Instagram

Tequilas del Señor manufactures this Mexican-owned tequila, a house that has more than 70 years of expertise. It is named after the indigenous woman, La Malinche, that according to the legend served as a translator for the conquistadores. For those who enjoy a clear taste, La Malinche is a good option. To the nose, it provides intense notes of baked agave with hints of mint and citrus. It is silky in the mouth with pleasant herbal notes and lovely acidity. It is great to drink by itself… perhaps after a few carnitas tacos. 

6. Tequila Espinoza

via tequilaespinoza/Instagram

Just look at this bottle! It would be envied by the most delicate whiskeys on the planet. The Mexican-owned tequila reposado (which basically means “rested”, as it has matured in oak barrels for years) variety has a smoky and deep flavor. A young tequila master named Armando Orozco Espinoza who comes from a long line of experts owns this house. Their mantra is: “passion, tradition, braveness, attitude, maturity, and youth.”

7. Tequila Don Sueños

via donsuenos/Instagram

This Mexican-owned tequila brand falls in the super-premium category, so don’t expect to indulge in cheap margaritas with it. This relatively-new brand was years in the making. Tequila Don Sueños hired a tequila master to spot the perfect agave plants to create a distinctive flavor. The family that runs this business has been growing agave for more than four decades. The fields and factory are located in the “Golden Triangle” region in Los Altos (Highlands) of Jalisco. 

8. Tequila 29 Two Nine

via tequila29/Instagram

The European market has given this young brand some traction. The reposado variety is a delight: deep, peppery flavors thanks to the eight months it spends in oak barrels. The family that owns Tequila 29 Two Nine apparently wants to disrupt the game.

9. Tequila Corralejo

via tequilacorralejo/Instagram

One of the most widely sold tequilas, both in Mexico and overseas. It is manufactured in the Hacienda Corralejo in Guanajuato, which as become a tourist attraction in its own right. As stated by the company, “visitors can satisfy their curiosity and excitement about the processes used to make tequila. The atmosphere is a delight to both sight and smell, as exemplified by casks for aging tequila located in beautiful cellars and filled with a suggestive and captivating aroma that evokes the honey of cooked agave”. Sounds like a perfect holiday to us! 


10. Tequila El Jefe

via eljefetequila/Instagram

This is a luxury craft tequila owned by Mexican-Americans but manufactured the distiller Tequilera Las Juntas in Jalisco. It is made from 100 percent Blue Weber Agave grown in the region of Tequila. It has won multiple international awards. 

11. Tequila Tromba

A young, hip brand whose slogan is #takelifebystorm. It was created by Marco, a master distiller with over 40 years of experience. He says: “I’m really proud of what I’ve done throughout my career at some of the best brands, but there are always limitations when you work for someone else. Tromba represents everything I think great tequila can be.” Marco is joined by Rodrigo Cedano, a young apprentice who really strives to create a tequila that distinguishes itself from the dozens of options in the market. Guess where the name comes from? “Tromba gets its name from the intense rainstorms of the Jalisco highlands that nourish its famed agave plants. It also represents energy and rejuvenation that fuels the passion and purpose of its founders”. 

12. Tequila Cazcabel

via cazcabeltequila/Instagram

It takes its name from the famous poisonous rattlesnake. This brand specializes in blends that infuse tequila with flavors such as honey and coffee. It is created in the town of Arandas, in the Jalisco highlands. This brand makes sure that the agave plants are used in a sustainable way, and use every part of the plant in the production process. They have some pretty good ideas for cocktails.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Kendall Jenner Is Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Her 818 Tequila Ad Campaign

Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Is Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Her 818 Tequila Ad Campaign

By at 10:12 pm
BY  | May 19, 2021 AT 10:12 pm
via kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner just can’t seem to keep out of trouble. Back in February, the supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced that she would soon be releasing a tequila brand called 818. Back then, even the initial announcement caused some controversy.

Well now, 818 tequila has just launched in California. And along with the tequila’s launch has come a very…interesting ad campaign.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram page to release a promotional video for 818. In the video, she’s dressed in what some critics are calling “chic migrant worker” clothing. She is now facing backlash for cultural appropriation.

“What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” she wrote in her caption. “@drink818 has launched in California…we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!”

But, soon the criticism came rolling in. The images did, indeed, bring up images of rural Mexico. She wore clothes similar to what farmworkers in Mexico might, albeit a high-fashion version. The entire video looked like she was playing “dress up” as a rural agricultural worker in Mexico. But we all know that her life is much different than theirs.

Here are some of the most critical Tweets that have been making the rounds:

One Mexican woman even wrote an entire essay on a Twitter thread that explained why Kendall’s 818 promotional campaign was so problematic.

You can read the entire thing here.

This isn’t the first time that Kendall Jenner has faced backlash for cultural appropriation.

She previously dealt with the accusation when she was spotted wearing her hair in cornrows. The criticism continued when people called her a “culture vulture” for selling a shirt that profited off of chola culture.

At this point, Kendall Jenner has made a career on being tone-deaf. Who could forget the infamous 2017 Pepsi commercial where she solved police brutality by offering an officer a cold beverage?

But despite her many controversies, Kendall Jenner appears not to have learned her lesson. But at this point, she seems to be aware of the latest controversy she’s stirred. She’s currently turned off the comments on her Instagram post.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Cultural AppropriationKendall JennerTequila

This Indigenous Village In Mexico Trains Their Children As Soldiers To Combat Gang Violence

Things That Matter

This Indigenous Village In Mexico Trains Their Children As Soldiers To Combat Gang Violence

By May 12, 2021 at 10:13 pm
BY  | May 12, 2021 AT 10:13 pm
via Getty Images

In the town of Ayahualtempa, Mexico, in the state of Guerrero, reporters see a shocking image whenever they visit. Children armed with guns, trained to defend themselves. The disturbing scene is meant to be shocking. The village of Ayahualtempa is under constant attack. A prominent heroin “corridor”, they are the victims of violence and carnage at the hands of gangsters and the cartel.

In order to gain the Mexican government’s attention, the Ayahualtempa villagers dress their children up as soldiers. Then, they invite the media in.

Ayahualtempa
via Getty Images

When reporters arrive, the children of Ayahualtempa dutifully line up and put on a performance. They march, they show how they would shoot a gun from one knee, or from flat on their bellies. They tell reporters that their mock-violent performance is “so the president sees us and helps us,” as a 12-year-old child named Valentín told the Associated Press.

Because the Mexican government doesn’t protect Ayahualtempa, the display of child soldiers is a form of protest for the small indigenous village. The people of this remote region of Guerrero want protection from the National Guard, and financial help for widows and orphans who have been made so from organized crime.

The villagers don’t trust local authorities, and for good reason. Guerrera is the Mexican state in which 43 teaching students were abducted and killed in an event that is known as the “Iguala mass kidnapping”. Authorities arrested 80 suspects in connection to the event. 44 of them were police officers, working in conjunction with a network of cartels.

Although the demonstrations function largely as a publicity stunt, violence is very much a part of these children’s lives.

via Getty Images

Parents train their children to walk to school with loaded guns, ready to defend themselves against violent gangsters.

The attention-grabbing antics have, to some extent, worked. On one occasion, the government donated some housing material. On another, benefactors gave the community’s orphans and widows scholarships and houses. But as soon as the periodic media storms die down, the federal government continues pretending Ayahualtempa doesn’t exist.

The hypocrisy of the government’s response is frustrating to many. “We’ve normalized that these children don’t eat, are illiterate, are farm workers. We’re used to the Indians dying young, but, ‘How dare they arm them!’” said local human rights activist Abel Barrera to the AP, with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

As for now, until the government moves to protect the community, they say they will continue their demonstrations. “They see that the issue of the children is effective for making people take notice and they think: If that’s what works, we’ll have to keep doing it,” said Barrera.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
cartelDrug CartelsIndigenous PeopleMexico