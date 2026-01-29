Living with ADHD is a struggle for millions. Growing up with mental health struggles in a Latino family comes with added baggage. For years, too many of us have lived without access to help because the conversations about mental health in our community are short. Rarely do we hear helpful advice from family who just want us to be better and brush it all under the rug. If you are looking for help, social media is filled with Latino people who are cracking the code. Here is a small list to get started if you need advice or representation as someone living with ADHD.

First, let’s just say we have work to do in addressing ADHD and mental health in our community

Black and Latino teens have the worst access to mental health resources and, for some reason, there is this on-going (misguided) belief that what teens in these communities really need is sports and performance art activities. This misses the mark. . . pic.twitter.com/R59RwkszKB — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) January 27, 2026

Latinos have a habit of ignoring mental health issues in our families. That’s just the truth. We rarely have honest conversations about the need for therapy. Nor are we out there normalizing conversations that center healing as a way forward. Even less frequently are we willing to talk about ADHD or mental health struggles that require more than therapy.

Fortunately, we live in the digital age, and anyone with access to a phone can share stories, needs, or questions with large audiences. This also means that, unlike our parents, we are talking about mental health. Latino youths face mounting barriers to accessing the help they need when it comes to mental health.

Izzie Chea

@laneuropicante My brain is a tiring place to be 😮‍💨 any of you feel similarly when you’re at work? The realities of working when you’ve got ADHD. I’m very lucky to be in an accommodating environment and position to lean on my coworkers, but that doesn’t take away those ruminating thoughts, and feelings of self doubt. You’re not alone amiguis! Follow along as I document my return to corporate America as a neurodivergent Latina 😘 ♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Izzie Chea is a mental health advocate and neurodivergent Latina offering up advice and insight into her life. As someone with ADHD, Chea (who goes by laneuropicante on TikTok) is using her platform to help others with ADHD navigate the world. She touches on topics ranging from feeling overwhelmed by the world, staying focused while working from home and accountability. Her content centers on the people who have ADHD and the hacks she has found along the way to make life easier to manage.

Arianna Gonzalez

@aaari.adhd As a parent of an ADHD child, the decision of whether or not to put them on meds is one of the hardest you’ll face as their advocate. Personally, I truly believe my mom did what she thought was best. She was and still is, at my big age of 30, my fiercest advocate and confidant in my day-to-day struggles with my ADHD. Who knows how my life would have been different if she would have put me on meds during elementary school🤷🏻‍♀️ All I know is that after my first dose of Adderall I felt peace in my brain for the first time in my entire life, and that enraged me. Follow for part 2 to hear how that convo went down with mi mamá! #adhdwomen #adhdgirls #adhddiagnosis #adhdmeds #adhdawareness #adhdproblems #adhdsupport #adhdlife #adhdparenting #adhdmom #adhdkids #neurodivergent ♬ original sound – ✨AAARI.ADHD🧠✨

Arianna Gonzalez knows what it is like to grow up neurodivergent in a family that doesn’t want to address it. In one of her videos, she shares the long journey she went on to get on medication. She is honest about how frustrated she was the first time she took her medication, and suddenly everything calmed down. Gonzalez (who goes by aaari.adhd on TikTok) gives advice to those who have loved ones who have ADHD. After all, the people who love someone with ADHD are also learning. Gonzalez is here to make sure that you know how to best show up for your neurodivergent child, partner, or bestie.

Jorge Alvarez

Jorge Alvarez has built a brand on TikTok centered around the intersectionality of being Latino and neurodivergent. His content, while giving advice, is more about bringing forward conversations that Latinos need to start having within the home. It is not enough to just say that someone is neurodivergent; there needs to be a conversation about what it means and how to best show up for each other. Alvarez (who goes by ijorgealvarez on TikTok) is making a name for himself in an attempt to help us find ways to bridge the gap to discuss important issues.

Aidée

Aidée is another creator who is using her life to paint a fuller picture of what living with ADHD means. She puts her culture at the front of her identity. As a Mexican woman living in New York with ADHD, Aidée is not shying away from what it means to be her on a daily basis. Aidée (who goes by totallytdah on TikTok) lets people know what thoughts are crossing through her mind when she is silent. Her content is an intimate look into life as a neurodivergent person.

Jacqueline Garcia

Jackie Garcia is breaking down the stigma around therapy and seeking help for mental health. Garcia (who goes by therapylux on TikTok) is clear about something at the beginning. TikTok is not and will never be a replacement for real therapy with a therapist. As a Latina in the field, Garcia is using her social media presence to make sure that we know that seeking therapy is not something to induce shame. It is a powerful move that is rooted in love for yourself. So, while the creators on this list are great places to start your own journey, make sure that you do the real work.