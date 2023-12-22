9 Holiday Cocktails That Will Get Your Tía Spilling All the Family Tea at The Function

wearemitu

The holiday season is upon us. Along with the presents we’re getting, we’re also thinking of all the delicious comida making its way to our tummy. We’re also thinking of all the fun cocktails to be had.

While the food is typically the star, the cocktails are an essential supporting act. Whether it’s a signature ponche navideño or champagne shots, the following nine drinks will spark any celebration.

Loading the player...

@casanovacooks NaviCooks | Ponche navideño con vino tinto Uffff este estilo de ponches me gusta muuuuucho 🤤 sírvase caliente o frío y cambie las frutas a su consideración, aquí tratamos de usar fruta de temporada y que nos recuerden a la navidad y a la tradición, el toque de vino tinto que les digooooo 🫣 Ingredientes 2 litros de agua 6 tejocotes 6 guayabas 2 manzanas verdes 1 taza ciruela pasa 2 varitas de canela 1/2 taza cáscara de mandarina (recomiendo usar el jugo de las mandarinas también, pero agregarlo al final) 1 pieza de piloncillo 200 gr de caña de azucar 5 clavos de olor 1/2 cdita de nuez moscada 700 ml de vino tinto 2 varitas de romero #chefanacasanova #navidad2022 #recetasnavideñas #casanovacooks #ponchenavideño #vinotinto #bebidasnavideñas ♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé

Ponche navideño al vino tinto

What are the holidays without some ponche? This group cocktail includes hibiscus blooms, Mexican tejocotes, apples, and guava. If you’re hosting for holidays, TikToker @casanovacooks’ recipe is the way to go, as it makes enough for multiple people.

Tipsy Santa shots

Even Santi Clos likes to get a little encendido for the holidays. This colorful shot has two ingredients, so if you’re prepping this for a round of shots with your familia, it won’t take too long to make.

Raspberry & pomegranate sparkling cocktail

The food during the holidays can be a little heavy. Balancing it with something fresh and fruity would pair perfectly and break through all the richness. The tartness from the raspberry and pomegranate will give your palate a little break from all the meaty tamales you’ll be having.

Nutcracker shot

This shot includes quintessential holiday ingredients like cinnamon and creamy liquor. It’s also a bartender-approved recipe, so you know it’ll be a hit among your party’s pickiest drinkers and eaters.

@bevsbybeverly Day 7 of Holiday Bevs! ✨🎄 Cranberry Paloma .5 oz fresh lime juice .5 oz cranberry syrup 1 oz fresh grapefruit juice 2 oz tequila Top with sparkling grapefruit soda Sea salt rim Cranberry syrup 1 cup water 1 cup sugar 1 cup cranberries Combine in a saucepan and bring to a boil once boiling lower heat and simmer for 10 mins. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain through a mesh strainer. #holiday #holidayrecipes #christmascocktails #christmasrecipe ♬ Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Holiday cranberry paloma

The iconic Paloma doesn’t need much upgrading — if any. But this recipe adds an extra layer of cheer and fun to the original recipe. What’s more Christmas than cranberries?

Santa hat shots

Nothing says party quite like a jello shot. Reminisce on the parties of your youth with these Santa Claus-inspired shots that are as cute as they are delicious.

Christmas margaritas

Margaritas are always a fan favorite, so there’s no denying these will be a hit. This recipe has pomegranate juice and is topped with cranberries and rosemary, making for a stunning cocktail.

@jessneff_ 🍾Champagne Jello Shots🍾 These are SO perfect to bring to Holiday parties. 🎅🏻🎄 🍾Champagne Jello Shots🍾 •Champagne •Pink Cranberry Juice @Ocean Spray Inc. • Unflavored Gelatin@H-E-B •Jello Shot Cups @heb •Sprinkles @Wilton Cakes Instructions• •Pour 1/2 cup of the pink cranberry strawberry juice into a bowl and then sprinkle the unflavored gelatin over the top and set it aside to allow the gelatin to bloom. Use two 1ounce packets of the gelatin. •Add 1 cup of the pink cranberry juice to a pot and heat over medium-high heat. Remove the pot from the heat immediately after it starts boiling. •Mix the hot juice into the bowl with juice and gelatin mixture that you set aside. Stir until all of the gelatin has dissolved. •Add the champagne to the bowl and mix quickly to combine. You don’t want to stir it too much or it will lose all of its fizz. •Pour the mixture into the jello shot cups and put them in the refrigerator for 4 hours. Add sprinkles on top and then Enjoy. 🍾🥂 #jelloshots #champagne #champagnelover #jello #christmasparty #christmastime #christmasrecipes #christmasrecipe #cocktails #cocktail #champagnelife #holidaygoodies #holidaydesserts #holidayplanning #holidayparty ♬ original sound – Jessica Neff

Holiday champagne shots

Who doesn’t love the added sparkle of the holiday season? These champagne shots are easy to make and can add a special touch to your family’s shot corner. In addition to the champagne, it has pink cranberry juice, gelatin and sprinkles.

Frozen holiday drink

Sometimes, you don’t want the typical holiday flavors in your drink, and that’s okay. That’s what drinks like this one are for. This frozen drink has coconut milk, tequila and fresh pineapple.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com