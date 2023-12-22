9 Holiday Cocktails That Will Get Your Tía Spilling All the Family Tea at The Function
The holiday season is upon us. Along with the presents we’re getting, we’re also thinking of all the delicious comida making its way to our tummy. We’re also thinking of all the fun cocktails to be had.
While the food is typically the star, the cocktails are an essential supporting act. Whether it’s a signature ponche navideño or champagne shots, the following nine drinks will spark any celebration.
Ponche navideño al vino tinto
What are the holidays without some ponche? This group cocktail includes hibiscus blooms, Mexican tejocotes, apples, and guava. If you’re hosting for holidays, TikToker @casanovacooks’ recipe is the way to go, as it makes enough for multiple people.
Tipsy Santa shots
Even Santi Clos likes to get a little encendido for the holidays. This colorful shot has two ingredients, so if you’re prepping this for a round of shots with your familia, it won’t take too long to make.
Raspberry & pomegranate sparkling cocktail
The food during the holidays can be a little heavy. Balancing it with something fresh and fruity would pair perfectly and break through all the richness. The tartness from the raspberry and pomegranate will give your palate a little break from all the meaty tamales you’ll be having.
Nutcracker shot
This shot includes quintessential holiday ingredients like cinnamon and creamy liquor. It’s also a bartender-approved recipe, so you know it’ll be a hit among your party’s pickiest drinkers and eaters.
Holiday cranberry paloma
The iconic Paloma doesn’t need much upgrading — if any. But this recipe adds an extra layer of cheer and fun to the original recipe. What’s more Christmas than cranberries?
Santa hat shots
Nothing says party quite like a jello shot. Reminisce on the parties of your youth with these Santa Claus-inspired shots that are as cute as they are delicious.
Christmas margaritas
Margaritas are always a fan favorite, so there’s no denying these will be a hit. This recipe has pomegranate juice and is topped with cranberries and rosemary, making for a stunning cocktail.
Holiday champagne shots
Who doesn’t love the added sparkle of the holiday season? These champagne shots are easy to make and can add a special touch to your family’s shot corner. In addition to the champagne, it has pink cranberry juice, gelatin and sprinkles.
Frozen holiday drink
Sometimes, you don’t want the typical holiday flavors in your drink, and that’s okay. That’s what drinks like this one are for. This frozen drink has coconut milk, tequila and fresh pineapple.
