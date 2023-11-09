The Coolest Latino-Owned Holiday Gifts of 2023

wearemitu

Mariah Carey has officially defrosted, which means it’s time to start our holiday shopping.

Obviously, you can never go wrong shopping from Latino-owned businesses for Navidad. From charcuterie boards to thoughtful DIY kits, these 13 ideas are perfect for stocking stuffers or surprises under the tree.

To top it all off, mitú editors have curated them, so you know you’re getting the best of the best. Happy shopping!

Handmade by Mexican artisans, this tortilla warmer might be the thing you never knew you needed. It’s made with parota wood, and the lid is hand-carved in a mandala pattern. You can also use it to keep bread, arepas, and more warm.

Hosting is made easy with Tappas, an eco-friendly tiered charcuterie container created by Sandra Portal-Andreu. The sphere shape makes for a gorgeous centerpiece, while also being multifunctional for entertaining or everyday storage. Each tier can be taken apart to make cleaning a breeze. Tappas will also make a donation to the climate change non-profit, Dream in Green, with every purchase.

Ana Guzman and Luciana Yarhi created the Binibi book series for children ages 0-5 to learn English and Spanish at the same time. The six award-winning sound and musical books provide engaging learning methods like music, rhyming, bright colors and pictures to make learning fun. Every artist and voice talent that collaborates on Binibi books have Latin American roots.

As creator Serena Kerrigan says, “do it for the plot.” This party game uses classic baseball phrasing to determine the spiciness of the questions, ranging from first, second, and third base, to home run questions for good measure. There are no holds barred, so get ready to open up about unpopular opinions, brutal honesty, or past experiences with friends or strangers.

The Mexico City-based jewelry brand has fans in major celebrities like Dua Lipa. Sofia Elias makes the unique pieces, and restocks them every month in small batches. Described as “miniature sculptures,” these rings and bracelets are statement pieces that will be cherished for life.

JZD — one of our Latina-owned favorite brands — teamed up with fitness giant SoulCycle to bring us a chic mini apparel collection. From bike shorts, to a cropped sweatshirt with JZD’s iconic Latina Power slogan, you’ll arrive as motivated as ever at your spin class.

Founded by Fernanda Sampson-Gomez, Celzo is the first vitamin-infused agua fresca on the market. Their strawberry hibiscus mint, lemon ginger basil, and spicy tamarind canned drinks fill a space in the drink market that is tasty, and healthy. Each drink has vitamins B-12, L-theanine, and antioxidants, and they are naturally sweet thanks to agave. It’s ideal for gifting or your holiday party needs!

Maria Palacio’s sustainable coffee brand introduced a sweet and citrusy coffee blend this year. Jugovo coffee beans hail from the Santa Elena mountain region of Colombia, and they offer medium to light roast. Also, brown sugar and caramel notes add to the coffee’s sweetness, and a little bit of lemon zest gives it a kick. This gift would certainly bring a smile to any coffee lover’s face this holiday season.

Lastly, Gleam Eyewear and COVEDOZA are two Latina-owned brands that linked up this year to create a trendy sunglass collab. The square frames come in seven colors, and stamped phrases like “good vibes only” and “out of office” over the left lens. Complete with a pouch, these $29 sunnies would make a great surprise in a stocking this holiday season.

