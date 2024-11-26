Thanksgiving is coming up soon, and if you haven’t decided what you want to do, we have gathered some of our favorite dishes from Latin America to make the perfect menu. Turkeys are great and all, but we know that lechon asado just hits different. If you need a little Thanksgiving inspo, take a journey through our perfect Latino Thanksgiving menu.

Kick Off Thanksgiving with Irresistible Appetizers

Pão de Queijo: A Brazilian Thanksgiving Starter That Never Fails

Chewy Brazilian cheese bread is one of the best ways to start a dinner. Even better, it is naturally gluten-free for family members who can’t handle gluten. Just make sure that you have all the ingredients you need, including tapioca flour, your favorite cheeses, and a little bit of time to make it perfect.

Sweet Corn Arepas? Because Thanksgiving Needs a Colombian Twist

Sometimes, you need something a little sweet and delicious to make your dinner something to remember. Sweet corn arepas with cheese are a great way to bring a Colombian flare to your Thanksgiving dinner. You can offer your friends a taste of something they aren’t likely to get somewhere else.

Mains That’ll Steal the Thanksgiving Spotlight

Lechon Asado: Because Turkey Isn’t Always the Main Character

You can go all out and get a full pig or a big pork shoulder. Honestly, it is Thanksgiving, so why not splurge and get a big pig to really get festive? Make a day out of getting all the tíos together, and you can all take turns turning the pig and discussing the best way to cook it. Beers in hand. Talk about a holiday.

Sides That Deserve a Standing Ovation

Tostones: The Crispy Bite That’s Pure Thanksgiving Magic

Simple, delicious, and recognizable, tostones are always a hit at any dinner party. Who doesn’t love savory treats that are fried and topped with salt? Pair them with white onions diced and tossed in olive oil as a dip, and you will never go back to plain tostones.

Yuca Frita: The Side Dish Everyone Will Be Fighting Over

Like, who doesn’t love yuca frita? Honestly, it is the star of the show, even if it is a little underestimated. Yuca is basically one of the most admired and exalted produce in the Latino community.

Add a Little Zing With Esquites

Want something a little fresher? This Mexican corn dish offers your guests a little kick and fresh crunch. Esquites are always a good idea if you need to add something as a side dish. You can also make it your own by adding whatever vegetables and beans you want.

Desserts That’ll End Thanksgiving on a Sweet Note

Flan: The Sweet Finale That’s Worth the Effort

Flan is one of the most iconic yet difficult desserts to make. For some reason, no matter how many times we try, we can never get it to turn out like abuelas. But if you take the time to really focus, you might make a passable flan. Also, who doesn’t like flan? No one needs an excuse for it, but it is nice to have an excuse.

Tres Leches Cake: The Dessert Everyone Will Be Talking About

Another classic dessert that you don’t need but also really do need is tres leches. This spongy and delicious cake is something that we dream of. It is rich, creamy, and so tasty. There’s no going wrong with this dessert, so get out there and make your Thanksgiving the best it can be.