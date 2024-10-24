Move over, New York and London—Mexico is officially the top spot for cocktail lovers!

For the first time ever, a bar outside of Europe and the U.S. has taken the coveted No. 1 spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, and it’s none other than Mexico City’s very own Handshake Speakeasy.

Mexico is Making History Again, This Time With The World’s Best Bar

On October 22, 2024, the global cocktail scene gathered in Madrid for the World’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony, where Handshake Speakeasy was crowned the best bar in the world.

This is huge. Not only is it the first time a bar from Mexico has won, but it’s also a major moment for the country’s rapidly growing cocktail culture.

Emma Sleight, head of content for World’s 50 Best Bars, summed it up perfectly: “To be the first-ever No. 1 from Mexico is an outstanding achievement.”

Handshake Speakeasy’s rise to the top wasn’t overnight. Known for its flawless hospitality, innovative techniques, and next-level cocktails, it’s been inching up the ranks for years. The fact that they’re finally No. 1 is a testament to the team’s creativity and dedication.

So, What Does A Night at The Best Bar in The World Look Like?

Located in Mexico City’s Colonia Juárez neighborhood, Handshake Speakeasy is more than just a bar—it’s an experience. Picture a dimly lit, two-story speakeasy with a vibe straight out of the Prohibition era but with a twist. The cocktails here are anything but old-school.

The bar’s director, Eric van Beek, and his team have mastered the art of molecular mixology, combining cutting-edge techniques with local flavors. Van Beek recommends trying their piña colada or fig martini. These drinks may sound familiar, but the unexpected layers of flavor will blow your mind.

Co-founder Rodrigo Urraca expressed the team’s excitement about winning: “Winning is a dream come true. Nothing is impossible if you focus and really work at it.”

Mexico’s Cocktail Scene on the Rise

Handshake Speakeasy’s win isn’t just a victory for them—it’s a huge moment for Mexico’s cocktail scene. Mexico tied with Italy for the most bars in the top 50, with four spots in total.

Alongside Handshake, you’ll find Tlecān (No. 20), Licorería Limantour (No. 32), and El Gallo Altanero (No. 48). It’s official—Mexico is a force to be reckoned with in the world of mixology.

But Handshake isn’t stopping there. The team is already planning to open a third space at the speakeasy later this year, and they’ve got their sights set on expanding internationally. “We are excited to open a spot called Shakerato in Amsterdam sometime around next March,” van Beek shared.

A Bright Future for Mexican Mixology

Handshake Speakeasy’s rise to the top is a win for the bar and Mexico’s entire cocktail culture. As more people look to travel for new and exciting experiences, Mexico City is quickly becoming a top destination for cocktail lovers.

So, if you’re a fan of inventive drinks, incredible hospitality, and bars that redefine what’s possible, Handshake Speakeasy is the place to be.