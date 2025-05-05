You know the slogan: “¡Recuérdame!” But how much do you really remember about Gansito—the snack that’s lived rent-free in every Mexican childhood memory since the ’50s? From its unexpected origins to international stardom and secret marketing flexes, here are ten things you (probably) never knew about the iconic pastelito that defined generations.

Credit: Marinela.

1. Gansito was born in 1957, and it was one of the first packaged snacks in México

Before snack aisles were a thing, Gansito was already setting trends. According to Marinela, it was one of the company’s first three individually packaged pastries. Its combo of strawberry jam, whipped cream, and chocolate was an instant hit—and its cuteness helped, too.

2. Its name and mascot were inspired by a New York bakery brand

Yes, Gansito was lowkey a New Yorker. According to Superbrands México and Marinela’s official site, the original idea for the ganso logo and name came from a U.S. brand that featured a baker goose as its mascot. Marinela made it their own by softening the character into something sweeter, goofier, and more kid-friendly.

3. The first-ever Gansito order? Just 500 cakes made in 8 hours

Humble beginnings alert. In 1958, just one year after its launch, Marinela received its first major order: 500 Gansitos, reportedly produced in just eight hours. By then, word had spread, and the pastelito started flying off the shelves.

Credit: PULSE.

4. The OG Snack had nuts, not chocolate sprinkles

That signature texture on top? It wasn’t always chocolate. The original Gansito in the ’50s came topped with chopped pecans. Eventually, it evolved into the version we know and crave today—chocolate shell, strawberry filling, cream, and crunchy sprinkles.

5. “¡Recuérdame!” was more than a slogan—it became a generational memory trigger

Introduced in the 1960s, the line “¡Recuérdame!” (Remember me!) became a cultural catchphrase. According to Virtual Mailer, the campaign was so iconic that over 90% of children recognized Gansito’s mascot, compared to only 19% who could name key events in Mexican history.

6. Gansito once had a real-life goose star in its ads

Yes, there was a time when a live goose represented Gansito on TV. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, commercials featured actual gansitos—feathered, squawking, and fully repping snack culture. Talk about method acting.

7. The snack got a glow-up in 2010 with a more “realistic” cartoon version

To keep up with the times, Gansito’s mascot was redesigned in 2010. The newer version ditched the vintage cartoon vibe and leaned into a cuter, more “real animal with attitude” look. Still sweet, still sassy, just slightly more 3D.

8. It became so iconic, it got its own postage stamp (and backlash)

In 2006, the Mexican postal service released a stamp featuring Gansito to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Historians weren’t thrilled, arguing that a snack cake didn’t belong next to historical figures. But the public disagreed—it was already part of the national identity.

Credit: Ebay.

9. There’s a Gansito for every craving now

Gansito hasn’t stopped innovating. Marinela has rolled out: