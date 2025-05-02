This cocktail is giving nostalgia, but make it grown. Inspired by the iconic Mexican snack cake, El Gansito is a rich, chocolatey, strawberry-vanilla dream—just spiked. If you ever wanted to relive recess with a little tequila and a lot more drama, this is your moment.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Tequila Blanco
  • 0.5 oz Crème de Cacao
  • 0.5 oz Drillaud Strawberry Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz Vanilla Bean Syrup
  • 0.25 oz Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth
  • 2 dashes Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Glassware:

Rocks glass or coupe

Garnish:

Dehydrated strawberry

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.
  2. Stir until well chilled and diluted.
  3. Strain into a chilled coupe or over a large rock in a rocks glass.
  4. Garnish with a dehydrated strawberry and serve.
Tags:

Share this Story