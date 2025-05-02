

This cocktail is giving nostalgia, but make it grown. Inspired by the iconic Mexican snack cake, El Gansito is a rich, chocolatey, strawberry-vanilla dream—just spiked. If you ever wanted to relive recess with a little tequila and a lot more drama, this is your moment.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Blanco

0.5 oz Crème de Cacao

0.5 oz Drillaud Strawberry Liqueur

0.5 oz Vanilla Bean Syrup

0.25 oz Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Glassware:

Rocks glass or coupe

Garnish:

Dehydrated strawberry

Method: