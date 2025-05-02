Credit: Hugo Gamino.
This Cocktail Tastes Like a Gansito Had a Tequila
This cocktail is giving nostalgia, but make it grown. Inspired by the iconic Mexican snack cake, El Gansito is a rich, chocolatey, strawberry-vanilla dream—just spiked. If you ever wanted to relive recess with a little tequila and a lot more drama, this is your moment.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tequila Blanco
- 0.5 oz Crème de Cacao
- 0.5 oz Drillaud Strawberry Liqueur
- 0.5 oz Vanilla Bean Syrup
- 0.25 oz Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth
- 2 dashes Aztec Chocolate Bitters
Glassware:
Rocks glass or coupe
Garnish:
Dehydrated strawberry
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.
- Stir until well chilled and diluted.
- Strain into a chilled coupe or over a large rock in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a dehydrated strawberry and serve.