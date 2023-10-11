Food For Thought: Mario Lopez Weighs In On California Governor’s ‘Skittles’ Ban

Culture

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law last weekend prohibiting certain food chemicals considered toxic to consumers’ health. However, the legal initiative sparked controversy, with Mario Lopez being one of its critics.

The Mexican-American actor and TV host used his social media to express his frustration, as he believes there are other priorities in the state beyond candies such as Skittles.

Loading the player...

“Crime is through the roof, the worst drug epidemic ever, and homelessness at an all-time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles,” wrote the Saved By the Bell star on X.

Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles pic.twitter.com/ohWQcUcQjf — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) October 10, 2023

The new law targets four ingredients present in candies, cereals and sodas

On Saturday, California became the first state to ban four chemicals commonly used in foods and beverages, widely found in snacks like Peeps and Brach’s Candy Corn, as reported by Forbes.

According to Univision, the new law, AB 418, prohibits selling or distributing products containing brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and red dye no. 3. The last one is in Skittles, PediaSure, and is linked to cancer, reported People.

The law will go into effect in 2027, giving companies time to make the appropriate changes.

The rumors circulating on social media about the Skittles ban are false. The law signed by Newsom does not ban the sale of food but requires companies to remove the mentioned ingredients from their recipes.

CBS informed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) didn’t approve of these ingredients for human consumption and that their function is to enhance flavors and preserve freshness.

Lopez and other social media users spoke out on whether these laws were a priority

The 50-year-old actor’s criticism on social media ignited a debate. Some agreed with his observation about public safety, while others believed nutrition should be a higher priority since it relates to health.

“Getting rid of the poison in our foods is pretty important,” shared one X user.

Getting rid of the poison in the foods we eat is pretty important lol — Ravage (@ravage_ca) October 10, 2023

Another one added: “I agree with Gavin Newsom’s move. Our food should be safe to eat.”

I have to say I agree with this move by Gavin Newsom. Our food should be safe to eat. — KentuckyK (@kentuckyKelsey) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, others supported Lopez’s opinion, highlighting how they feel unsafe.

“I agree with him. Now we hear about law enforcement helicopters almost every day at night because crimes like armed home invasions in the areas have spiked since that zero policy passed. And the district attorneys in some counties are not punishing the criminals harshly enough.”

I totally agree with him. Now we hear law enforcement helicopter almost every day at night because of crimes like arm home invasion in the areas has spike since that zero policy passed. And the district attorney in some county are not punishing the criminals harsh enough. — K1 Kickboxing (@K1Kickboxing1) October 11, 2023

While others are saying the law will help them give up junk food: “It’s a good thing. I’m addicted to junk food because of the additives; without them, I have no choice but to go cold Turkey.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com