This Is Not a Drill: Denny’s Now Has an All You Can Eat Endless Breakfast Special

There’s been a lot of talk about inflation in the news lately and it seems like every day things are getting more and more expensive while our salaries are remaining the same.

But it’s not all gloom and doom because Denny’s, the diner chain known for their epic grand slams, is trying to help by offering their Endless Breakfast platter for $6.99.

Fight inflation with Endless Breakfast at Denny’s for $6.99! Take down all the pancakes, scrambled eggs and hash browns that you can and fill up to fuel your day. Add a buck and bacon or sausage is included, too.https://t.co/lJpZq2aGqs pic.twitter.com/kP82GjgC1O — EatDrinkDeals (@EatDrinkDeals) March 28, 2022

The Endless Breakfast promotion, which is going on from now until June 21, includes endless fluffy buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, and crispy hash browns starting at $6.99 and going up to $8.99 in select markets for dine-in only.

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent, and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk, and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon in a press release. “Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny’s has never been better.”

✍️ looks like another one for the Open For Anything rulebook over here https://t.co/CH4UI6mNRW — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) March 22, 2022

The promotion is unlimited, which means diners can order as much of their favorite pancakes, eggs, or hash browns as they can eat.

The special is part of Denny’s new “Open for Anything” brand campaign where the company is showing that Denny’s is a versatile place where you can satisfy any food need you may have. From the 2:00 a.m. munchies to a 9:00 a.m. post-gym breakfast to a fun Sunday brunch with the family.

