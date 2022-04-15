Wingstop Just Unveiled Its Special 4/20 Flavor Called ‘Blazed And Glazed’

Culture

Suena las alarmas — 4/20 is quickly approaching, and we need all the sustenance we can get if we’re celebrating properly.

Yes, we’re talking about the munchies… and not just any food will do if it’s national Weed Day. While we would usually be A-okay with some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or even a box of Krispy Kreme donuts (especially if the “Hot Now” light is on), 4/20 calls for something even more special.

4/20 only 5 days away, how we celebrating? 👀 — Dragonseller.eth 🍌 (@dragonseller88) April 15, 2022

lmao congress is teeing up the marijuana bill so biden can sign it on 4/20 they are so goofy — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 1, 2022

Luckily, Wingstop just unveiled the 4/20 meal to end all 4/20 meals… and can we just say we want to eat our screen right about now? Officially landing in Wingstop locations nationwide on April 18 running until April 22, the chain’s celebratory “Glazed and Blazed” flavor is designed to make your high that much better (and tastier).

INBOX: Wing Stop is celebrating 4/20 by releasing BLAZED & GLAZED.



“Blazed & Glazed won’t get you high, but the sticky, sweet, smoky and herbal flavors will ignite your senses and may even create a tingly sensation.”



Available 4/18 thru 04/22. pic.twitter.com/svEKIU7Kcw — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) April 15, 2022

While the new wings are definitely weed-inspired, they have no CBD or THC in them. Instead, they feature hemp seeds, terpenes (compounds found in cannabis), sweet strawberry flavors and cayenne pepper because Wingstop knows we need some spice.

No matter if cannabis is legal in your state, Wingstop’s “Glazed and Blazed” flavor can be enjoyed anywhere… whether you’re properly celebrating 4/20 or not.

About the limited edition wings, Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said, “while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we’re going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it.” We love to see it!

As expected, Wingstop fans are pumped about the release — although as one Redditor posted, “terps in the wing sauce” is still sort of hilarious. Meanwhile, one Twitter user is taking matters into their own hands: “I need to try this blazed & glazed with my own weed oil on it tonight.” We love a good do-it-yourself project!

I need to try this blazed & glazed with my own weed oil on it tonight https://t.co/LOrVNyQbwT — I miss Cali (@TheReal2T1) April 15, 2022

