The Top 9 Myths Our Latino Parents Told Us About Weed – Or Should We Say ‘Cilantro’

We’re convinced we’ve all lived the same life: who else has parents that always told us weed makes you hallucinate harder than an especially-trippy episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants”?

While parents around the world can be seriously opposed to weed, there’s a special flavor that comes with having Latino parents — at least when it comes to marijuana use. For many of our parents, weed automatically makes you a criminal, and yes, we’ve all been threatened with being kicked out (“mientras estés bajo este techo…”).

latino parents after finding out you smoked weed once pic.twitter.com/FcpMb2Yppd — abel💡 (@choloabel) February 24, 2019

That said, there are a lucky few that have been successful in convincing their parents cannabis is pretty okay — and have even been known to take a puff with them now that we’re all adults. While there’s not much we can do to convince our parents otherwise, we’ve decided to compile the top 9 Latino parent myths about weed (or should we say “cilantro”), all in honor of 4/20.

When you convince your strict Latino parents to smoke weed pic.twitter.com/iIUaGojAEY — null 🫠 (@badxhombre) November 10, 2017

1. Weed makes you hallucinate so hard you’ll think you’re an extra in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

Lol my parents think weed is some hardcore drug that makes you hallucinate and can kill you — C (@_cbarnuevo) March 18, 2013

I hate how a lot of parents (Hispanic/Latino specifically) have extremely negative and false views of what weed does claiming it makes you do weird shit and having reactions as if you did meth, idk it’s just dumb to me how they hold the two close when they’re not — Lennin (@Lenniiin) November 16, 2018

2. Smoking marijuana “es solo para delincuentes.”

Lol so my mom just found out i smoke weed, good morning america 😂 definitely a delincuente now — W.Roy (@willywednesdayy) June 14, 2014

Dominican parents will sit and watch you smoke hookah. God forbid you smoke weed tho , you’re a tecato , delincuente, drogadita ect — Champagne Chapi (@illumidari_) September 26, 2017

3. Cannabis is always a gateway drug to cocaine, heroin, and more.

Weed is not a gateway drug holy shit i swear 99% of Mexican parents think that — MildlySavage (@Feria___) September 3, 2015

Finding a loyal guy nowadays is like me trying to explain to my parents that smoking weed isn't a gateway to other drugs — M (@MicaelaNieto13) March 20, 2017

4. Caught with a stash of pot in your room? Well, it must mean you’re in a gang.

Mexican parents find out you smoke and swear you be moving pounds from Mexico to the US deal the whole block , is in a gang and gotta ride with a choppa Cuze ppl wanna kill you on sight 😂😂😭 — ernest (@towokenesto) March 17, 2021

Ever since my parents found out I smoke weed they think I'm in a gang and hang out complete thugs.. Like wtf. — Kailey (@Kailey_Encinas) January 11, 2014

5. God punishes weed smokers.

religious parents when they find out that you and your friends smoke weed pic.twitter.com/IMH9mkzLZR — shtumperton (@spell_striker) June 25, 2020

My religious parents think just cs we smoke weed they think we failed at life already LMAO — lizeth☆ (@faiiryliz) December 26, 2021

6. CBD will get you high.

Went to a CBD shop with my parents, and they said they’re gonna be “high like Snoop Dog” 🥺😂💗 sureeee — Emily Alberto (@alberto_emily) March 30, 2022

Best thing about this quarantine ,is getting my parents high asf , on cbd 😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀 — JaMaLicoUs🍻 (@LuceroJamal2) March 31, 2020

7. If you smoke marijuana, it must be because “that friend Fulanito they always had a feeling about” peer-pressured you.

My parents lied to me man peer pressure is a myth, you gotta actually pay for weed — Bryce Levi (@Hace_Frio) May 6, 2015

8. Smoking weed means you cannot be a productive citizen in society.

Not to be petty, but my parents called me a loser for smoking weed and the next day I found out that I got at 3.9 gpa in the hardest quarter I’ve had so far. What a loser am I right? — ash (@primordials0up) July 10, 2019

A lot of Latino parents still think weed is like the worst thing that you could ever do in life 🙄🤣 — Angeliano🥸 (@chilango300000) August 28, 2020

9. Marijuana is worse for you than alcohol and tobacco.

Latino parents let you chug the whole patron bottle but god forbid you from smoking weed pic.twitter.com/TMsyw5reqv — Castro (@shhcastro) December 29, 2017

Parents will smoke cigarettes around their kids but god forbid their kids smoke weed — Jare🐻 (@JarrenMaala) April 18, 2022

