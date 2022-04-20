The Top 9 Myths Our Latino Parents Told Us About Weed – Or Should We Say ‘Cilantro’
We’re convinced we’ve all lived the same life: who else has parents that always told us weed makes you hallucinate harder than an especially-trippy episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants”?
While parents around the world can be seriously opposed to weed, there’s a special flavor that comes with having Latino parents — at least when it comes to marijuana use. For many of our parents, weed automatically makes you a criminal, and yes, we’ve all been threatened with being kicked out (“mientras estés bajo este techo…”).
That said, there are a lucky few that have been successful in convincing their parents cannabis is pretty okay — and have even been known to take a puff with them now that we’re all adults. While there’s not much we can do to convince our parents otherwise, we’ve decided to compile the top 9 Latino parent myths about weed (or should we say “cilantro”), all in honor of 4/20.
1. Weed makes you hallucinate so hard you’ll think you’re an extra in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”
2. Smoking marijuana “es solo para delincuentes.”
3. Cannabis is always a gateway drug to cocaine, heroin, and more.
4. Caught with a stash of pot in your room? Well, it must mean you’re in a gang.
5. God punishes weed smokers.
6. CBD will get you high.
7. If you smoke marijuana, it must be because “that friend Fulanito they always had a feeling about” peer-pressured you.
8. Smoking weed means you cannot be a productive citizen in society.
9. Marijuana is worse for you than alcohol and tobacco.
