Bad Bunny Fans in Puerto Rico Camped for 27 Hours To Get Tickets

To say that Bad Bunny has taken the world by storm would be the understatement of the century.

His meteoric rise to fame had a global impact, breaking numerous records in the process. He was named the No. 1 streaming artist on Spotify for two years in a row in 2020 and 2021, and as of May 2022, he made history yet again as the most streamed artist of all time in a single day.

On May 6, 2022, Bad Bunny surpassed Drake’s previously held record of 176.8 million streams at 183 million streams in 24 hours. The artist’s fifth album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” has become the platform’s most streamed album in 2022.

All of this should come as no surprise, considering the singer’s fan base is as supportive as they come. El Conejo Malo has remained true to his roots, perhaps even to his detriment, recently confessing that he makes “songs as if only Puerto Ricans were going to listen to them.”

His connection and devotion to his Latinx fan base is undeniable, and in turn, fans in his native island have repaid him with the same fierce loyalty. During a recent Instagram Live, Benito announced that he’d be performing on July 28-30 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, most commonly known as the “Choli” to Puerto Ricans.

Needless to say, every Boricua in the area understood the assignment: they grabbed their tents and got ready to camp out in front of the venue in order to score some tickets, all in the name of San Benito.

One fan’s experience went viral, as she waited in line for 27 hours for the chance to part of the “World’s Hottest Tour.” TikTok user @missangelina.com_ said on the platform, “[Some people] started lining up three days ahead of time.”

According to her, things got so out of hand, Bad Bunny’s team were forced to set some ground rules: you could only camp up to 24 hours before the tickets officially went on sale.

However, not only did they apparently not end up enforcing that rule, but they rewarded the diehard fans that had been braving the heat and rain for days by giving them free tickets. And who could argue that they didn’t deserve it?

There were a number of obstacles for those camping, including inclement weather and mobs, but mostly, they seemed to make the best of it.

Thousands of people in line sang Bad Bunny songs together at the top of their lungs. Now, that captures the spirit of our community perfectly — siempre nos portamos bonito. For Benito, at least.

