Adidas and The Football Federation Collaborate on Historical New Jerseys, Honoring Ancient and Contemporary Mexico

On July 8, adidas and The Mexican Football Federation unveiled new jerseys that will be worn by the Mexican national team during this year’s World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

The new design is inspired by a Mexican deity named Quetzalcoatl, otherwise known as The Feathered Serpent, the God of life and the creator of the world.

Quetzalcoatl is an Aztec deity that’s striking in appearance, with its serpent body and neck feathers that represent the duality of mankind.

Coupled with a green color that represents Mexico on a global stage, the new jerseys capture the unique essence of Mexico and the pre-Hispanic societies that are intrinsic to Mexican culture.

The design of the jersey also features a copilli, a feathered headdress that represented religious and noble power in Ancient Mexico. These symbols are meant to imbue each player with a spiritual power that will ideally carry them to victory.

However, these jerseys aren’t prioritizing form over function. In addition to the stylish new designs, the jerseys are made with HEAT.RDY materials that will keep the players cool and dry on the field. Not only that, the jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials.

If the new jerseys are any indication of how Mexico will perform in this year’s World Cup, fans should expect the team to dominate the competition.

James Webb, Senior Product Designer at adidas, had this to say about the new uniforms: “For this season’s home jersey which will be worn on football’s biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico.”

He continues, “The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents.”

The new jerseys, designed by adidas and The Mexican Football Federation, are now available to purchase online, as well as adidas stores and other authorized retailers.

This most recent design looks markedly different from what the Mexican National Team wore at the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year, where they sported a red and black pattern. They are also a departure from the white, red and green jerseys the Mexican team wore at the 2021 Olympics.

Instead, the new jerseys share a passing resemblance with the ones worn by the Mexican team in the early to mid-2010s, which offered a striking green color similar to the ones seen in the new design.

What separates the new jerseys from that previous incarnation is the history, pride, and culture of both Ancient and contemporary Mexico.

