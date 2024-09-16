Hey, familia! Ready to shop and support Latina-owned small businesses this Hispanic Heritage Month? We’ve partnered with State Farm to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and shine a spotlight on our fave Jefa-owned small businesses. Let’s dive in!

Latinas are taking over the world, one small business at a time. Whether it’s soap made of nopales or delicious frozen treats, there’s something for everyone with the charm and Latino flare we all love.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve joined with State Farm in highlighting nine Latina-owned businesses to support.

Supporting Latina small businesses has never been so sweet as it is with La Newyorkina. Founded by Fany Gerson, these paletas and authentic sweets are bringing Mexican flavor to New York City. Get yourself to one of their locations around New York and give your taste buds some pizazz!

Image courtesy of La Newyorkina.

When it comes to bold, statement-making beauty, Dezi is leading the way. Founded by beauty mogul Desi Perkins, this brand offers high-quality sunglasses and beauty products that are all about embracing individuality and confidence. Whether you’re shielding your eyes in style or enhancing your glow, Dezi has you covered with products that empower you to be your fiercest self.

Image courtesy of Desi.

Started by the Garza family, Siete Foods is bringing grain-free deliciousness to your pantry. Their tortillas, chips, and sauces are to die for—plus, they’re allergen-free and taste amazing.

Image courtesy of Siete Foods.

You may have caught Nopalera’s founder, Sandra Velasquez, walking away from several sharks on Shark Tank—yes, she’s that Jefa! But she’s also the genius behind this bath and body line made of nopales.

Image courtesy of Nopalera.

These hand-poured candles bring the aroma of Latino culture to every household. Inspired by everything from cafecito to Fabuloso, they are made with natural soy wax and phthalate-free fragrances by Melissa Gallardo.

Image courtesy of Bonita Fierce.

Founded by Yamira Venegas, Loquita Bath and Body features handmade products that celebrate Latinos in every way. From concha-shaped bath bombs to churro-scented soaps, you’ll feel the fun while smelling amazing.

Image courtesy of Loquita Bath and Body.

This apparel line, founded by Patty Delgado, celebrates Latinas with beautiful clothing and accessories that empower la cultura. Gorgeous denim jackets, playful jewelry, and even La Virgen de Guadalupe make a statement with these pieces.

Image courtesy of Hija de tu Madre.

A first-generation American Latina is leading the pack of this pet company. Jessica Berger wanted better nutrition for our pups, and she’s making it happen with pet food, treats, and goodies that will keep your pup happy and well-treated.

Image courtesy of Bundle x Joy.

That’s a wrap! Now go and be a good neighbor like State Farm and support these fierce Latina entrepreneurs. Keep spreading the love and shopping with pride!