Going off to college is about more than just choosing your major. It’s about deciding who you want to be.

And whether you’re showing up with a color-coded checklist or your whole familia in a packed SUV, there’s one thing every Latino college student needs: a college space that brings comfort, cultura, and style.

With a little help from IKEA, your tías, and this starter pack, you’ll have a guide to an upgraded space that’s organized, functional, and totally you.

A bed where comfort meets good taste

Credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2025.

Your bed does a lot. Not only is it your crash pad, it’ll also be your study corner, therapy couch, and sometimes even your dining table. That’s why we’re starting out with something that adapts as much as you will for the next few years.

We’re talking about the VIHALS daybed. The clean-lined bed transforms into a comfy sofa during the day, with plenty of underbed storage for bedding, towels, or the chanclas you hide from your roommate.

Get some bedding that brings out the best of your personality but is also easy to wash and dry. The BJÖRKGRÅMAL or SLÅNHÖSTMAL can be the perfect fit. Whether you’re into polka dots or classic stripes, these ultra-soft, breathable comforter sets bring cozy vibes and serious style to your college space. The cotton-viscose blend also helps you sleep cool, even after a late night of cramming.

Tidy and stylish like a tía

Credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2025.

Even if you’re not the “neat freak” of the family, college life is insane, and staying organized is key. Having good storage will save you a lot of time and keep things peaceful around the room.

The STORKLINTA Chest of Drawers matches perfectly with your daybed, adding a modern, clean-lined look to your bedroom with that extra top to show off your candles, skincare, or even a photo with your novio. It also comes with built-in label slots, a total game-changer. Another amazing find is the KALLAX shelving unit, a versatile piece that can stand up or lie down, working with your space and budget. Add some fabric bins for style points and to control hidden clutter.

For your incredible wardrobe, the SKUBB organizer makes an ideal closet organizer. At the same time, the RIGGA clothes rack gives you extra space for hanging clothes and even fitting shoes on the bottom rack.

Work smart, not slouched, with these desk essentials

Credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2025.

A good desk setup makes a huge difference when you’re up late writing essays or catching up on telenovelas between assignments. One of the coolest pieces you could own is a sit/stand desk like the GLADHÖJDEN.

This adjustable desk doesn’t need any cords or outlets, just your focus and maybe even a cafecito on top. The matte finish keeps it sleek, while the gas-spring lift allows you to switch from sitting to standing whenever your back starts to complain. With rubber feet and a deep surface, there’s no wobbling, just plenty of room for your laptop, books, and your massive water bottle that you never finish.

Pair it with the ELDBERGET chair for extra comfort and a touch of college royalty vibes.

Turn your bathroom into your sanctuary

Credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2025.

Even if you’re sharing a bathroom with strangers, you can still keep things clean, cute, and functional. The VESKEN trolley is a slim, rolling cart that fits in tight corners and keeps your toiletries organized.

It’s easy to assemble and even easier to roll around into the hallway when you’re late for class and brushing your teeth at the same time. It features high edges and drain holes, so there’s no more toppling bottles or soggy soap. Everything stays in place and dries fast, because mold is not invited.

Add a few hooks and rails to keep your towels and bathrobe up.

These little kitchen staples help you go beyond Cup Noodles

Credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2025.

We all love the practicality of instant noodles, but sometimes you want a taste of home without borrowing a pot from three doors down.

The ANNONS five-piece stainless steel cookware is durable, sleek, and perfect for stovetops of all kinds. Even induction! The vented glass lids let you check on your rice without losing all your steam and making mamá proud.

Get yourself some tempered glassware that looks like abuela’s porcelain but won’t break the bank. These plates and bowls bring elegance to your meals, yes, even the frozen empanadas.

Little extras that make a difference

Credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2025.

The details make your college space feel like a home, so don’t forget to add them. Get the LACK table, lightweight, versatile, and ready to go wherever you need it. It works as a nightstand, mini coffee station, or even a stand for your favorite books.

Whether you’re stacking books, folding laundry, or just trying to make space for all your zapatos, IKEA has everything you need to upgrade your college space. Shop your essentials now at https://www.ikea-USA.com/readyforcollege