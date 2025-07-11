Modelo Chelada has become all the hype since the release of the Chelada Especial back in 2013 and with good reason. Not only do they come in seven amazing flavors, but they also make our creative juices bubble.

In fact, when it comes to our Modelo Chelada, we don’t just drink them—we experience them. Their bold sabores make us want to take our Chelada game to the next level, because are we even Latino enough if we don’t give it that extra twist?

Here are five genius ways to hack your Modelo Chelada can so you can always be the coolest primo around.

1. Flavor Fiesta Starts With a Double Edge

Forget the plate. We’re bringing the rim straight to the can with this double rim trick. Brush the top of your Modelo Chelada can with chamoy, and place a slice of lime over the mouth. Then, unleash your inner mixologist by rolling the outer rim in a mix of chili-lime salt. Every time you remove the lime and sip, you get a two–phase flavor hit: juicy and spicy. Take it to the next step with tamarindo chile, mango habanero, or sweet and spicy strawberry chile combinations on your rims.

2. The Savory Garnish Gladiator

Cheladas are our Roman Empire—bold, unforgettable, and worth obsessing over. So why stop at a lime wedge when you can top your can like a true garnish genius? Stack your Modelo Chelada with spicy shrimp skewers, crispy hot chips, crunchy cucumber sticks, or even mango slices with chile. Want extra flair? Add a tamarindo straw, mini flag toothpicks, or a cilantro sprig for that pop of color. It’s all about bringing sabor and personality to every can.

3. Freeze, Flip, and Chill: The Genius Chelada Slushy Hack

Summer heat? Not a problem when your Chelada stays ice cold from the first sip to the last. No one wants a lukewarm drink—especially when the flavor deserves to shine. Use this hack to keep it cold and slushy. Freeze your Modelo Chelada in the can upside down , then open it and flip it upright. Pour the fresh half from a second can into the first. Now you’ve got a self-chilled Chelada slushy without watering it down. Because nothing hits harder on a hot day than a perfectly chilled Chelada.

4. Build the Ultimate Chelada Party Board

Create a portable Chelada experience with the Modelo Chelada Party Board. Build a flat can-holder board from a shoebox lid or foam tray, and decorate it like a mini charcuterie board. Insert one can in the middle. Then, rim the top and surround it with snacks like spicy peanuts, your favorite chips, gummies, and lime wedges dipped in chili powder.

5. The Chelada Sweet ‘n Spicy Drip

Take your Chelada can to the next level with a spicy, tangy, and flavorful drip effect. Every sip features a new take on flavors that pair well with your Chelada of choice. Warm up chamoy or tamarindo paste until it’s slightly runny, then drizzle it down the sides of your can for a spicy drip. Add some black lava salt, or chili-lime candies for that extra kick. You can also give it a pop by adding popping candy. If you want to keep it simpler, then opt for a dropper option and fill it up with your favorite hot sauce. Let it sit on top of your Chelada and watch it slowly infuse the flavors. A party in every sip.

From rimmed edges to artistic cans, these can hacks are proof that when it comes to flavor and fun, Latinos never do basic. Your next Chelada moment deserves to be as bold as you are—so grab your favorite Modelo Chelada flavor and turn your next sip into a whole experience. Ready to be the primo with the best Chelada game? Find your flavor and start hacking at Modelo Chelada.