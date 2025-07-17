Latinas carry more than just themselves in the world. They carry the dreams, hopes, and aspirations that their immigrant families once had when they migrated for a better life.

For generations, the dream of owning a home was often considered out of reach for many Latinas, as their parents struggled to make ends meet in a new country. But today, daughters like Daily Baez, Jerlynn Torres, and Fernanda Romero are flipping the narrative, turning their dreams into deeds.

From handing over keys to their families to creating new spaces for their children to thrive, this is how daughters are redefining the concept of homeownership.

A casita that serves as the foundation of the dream

Over the last few years, the Latino homeownership rate has increased. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, in 2023, the rate of Latinos buying homes was 5.8% higher than a decade ago, rising to 51%.

In many instances, Latinas witnessed their families’ struggles and sacrifices to help them build a better life. Now, they’re laying a new foundation for bigger dreams.

And this is just the beginning. According to projections from the Urban Institute, Latinos are the only demographic expected to see consistent increases in homeownership over the next two decades, making up 70% of new homeowners by 2040.

With young Latinas leading the way, this rise isn’t just a statistic—it’s a reflection of a generation turning systemic barriers into stepping stones for legacy. As the housing industry evolves to meet their needs, mujeres are showing up with multigenerational strength, financial power, and the drive to redefine what the American dream looks like.

“I’m the first homeowner in my family,” Jerlynn says. “It’s something I’m so proud of. As a child, I remember dreaming about being a homeowner. I didn’t have an example, so I had to show up for myself. I worked really hard, even though I was scared.”

As a first-generation homeowner, it was important for Jerlynn to show her daughter that homeownership dreams were possible. She also brought her parents to live with her in her new home, honoring their support and hard work.

“My parents live with me, and when I bought this home, [those are] the first people I probably thought about. My parents are immigrants, and they worked so hard to provide for our family, so I always dreamed of giving them a little place that they could call their own,” she says. “My parents, maybe they didn’t have that generational wealth that could give me a home, but I knew that I could achieve it. Especially for first-generation Latinas like me, it is so important for us to know that we too can have big dreams.”

Beyond a house, Latinas are building homes

Homes are places where we not only live, but also build our lives. For Fernanda, every corner of her home tells a story. Her house is the heartbeat of her family’s evolution.

“This is my first home. It’s where I became a wife and a mother. This house is the foundation of it all. It’s the core of our heart. It’s right here,” she says. “I remember bringing Sebastian from the hospital, and it was such a before-and-after moment for me.”

Adding, “This house has seen tears and laughter, and the house has transformed as our family has grown. It’s a lot of work and responsibility, and I’m always obsessing about the next project, but it’s mine. I’m so proud to have this space of our own.”

Beyond square footage, owning homes for Latinas is also about creating permanence. It’s a place rooted in love and legacy, anchoring their identity and planting roots strong enough to support future generations.

From firsts to forever

Shifting from survival to thriving is a big step for Latinas. In many cases, buying a home can feel tainted by fear and limiting beliefs. Still, taking that step toward owning a place of their own is a goal Latinas see as a long-term investment in their future and their family.

Fifteen years ago, Daily Baez arrived in California with her husband and two daughters. After longing for her life in the Dominican Republic, the family eventually rented a house.

“When the owners decided to sell, we gave them every dollar we had saved. So it was like the foundation, we are staying here,” she says. “For my daughters, I wanted to have this sense of security, know that this is their home, this is theirs.”

Daily’s home has also become a place where the rest of her family from the Dominican Republic can grow in their migration journey.

“I remember that my brother used to sleep on the couch. Now he has his own room. It is a symbol of our growth. We went from ‘we cannot do this’ to dreaming even bigger,” she states.

The right support can make a difference

These stories reflect a broader truth: Latinas are taking bold steps into financial power. They are informed, ambitious, and increasingly driving key economic decisions in their households. Partnering with companies that support their goals is pivotal to achieving their dreams with confidence.

