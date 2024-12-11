One of the best parts of the holidays is remembering old times and reminiscing about family memories. Recreating old family photos is a fun and meaningful way to honor traditions.

Whether it’s a group photo with the primos or wearing a beloved holiday outfit the whole family was forced to wear during Navidad and New Year’s, these memories let us remember how much has changed and how much has stayed the same. Plus, who doesn’t want to sport Abuelo or Papa’s killer mustache?

Since we know coming up with your own idea can sometimes feel daunting, we’ve come up with a foolproof way to recreate old shots, have a few laughs, and share them with the entire family wherever they are in the world.

Get the whole familia in on looking for the best pics

Latino families thrive on group activities—and now you’re giving them one they’ll love. A few days before the fiestas, have your family members look for the funniest, most memorable pictures to recreate.

Try aiming for images that include as many family members as possible. Whether it’s festive family portraits in front of the tree or a special moment you do as a family every year, find one that will make an easy side-by-side comparison later on.

To keep things fun, create a group chat where all the pictures can get sent, and then you can vote on it. Once the photos are done, you can upload your images and keep them on the chat para siempre.

Get ready to recreate the pictures

A few days before the party, once you’ve picked out the pictures you’ll recreate, make sure everyone dresses similarly. Then, on the day of, gather the family to match the original scene.

First, find the spot with the best lighting. Nothing ruins a good shot like bad lights. Then, set up your phone on a tripod or somewhere you can set it and forget it. Now, it’s time to get la familia to coordinate. And yes, we know that while Latinos can still break out into the pasos prohibidos, it can be difficult to get them to follow instructions.

No matter what, remember to have fun and enjoy the journey. It doesn’t have to be perfect, just fun, heartfelt, and adorable. Here’s an example of some primos that made it happen:

This familia, for one, kept it simple:

However, this familia really brought everyone together to pull it off:

And all the niños in this familia are grown up:

Share the love and inspire others to do the same

This year, take the photo recreation game a step further by sharing what you created with your family. After all, how would the Gen Z primos feel if they didn’t share the family photo with their seguidores? This could be the TikTok that finally turns your prima into an influencer.

Now that you’ve got your new memories, it’s time to upload them. Whichever recreation photo you picked, find the one (or ones) that speak the most to you.

If you're feeling emotional, add a caption where people can find similar pictures and discover what has changed or stayed the same.

Happy Holidays!!!