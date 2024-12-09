Every family has that one member who’s always living life on the edge. Whether scaling the highest peaks or swimming with sharks, they always have a story to share in the sala during the holidays.

Finding the perfect gift for these thrill-seekers can be tricky. After all, what excites them beyond finally upgrading that consistently cracked phone screen? Look no further—we’ve rounded up the best gifts for those who live on the edge with Verizon.

In addition to Verizon’s incredible trade-in program, which lets you upgrade to gear that keeps up with their pace, here are a few items that will keep their phone screens crack-resistant.

Keep Your Phone Secure on the Move with the City Sling Crossbody Strap

For the thrill-seeker who’s always on the go, the City Sling Crossbody Strap is a game-changer. This sleek, 100% recycled polyester strap keeps phones close and secure during the most active moments. Whether hiking, biking, or heading out on an urban adventure, they can keep their phone hands-free and safe. Plus, it’s compatible with most phone cases and easy to attach or detach.

For Those Rugged Moments: The Amplify Series Antimicrobial Screen Protector

When you’re on the move, drops and scrapes are inevitable. Keep an iPhone looking brand new with the ultra-tough Amplify Series Antimicrobial Screen Protector. Engineered by Corning, it protects against drops and impacts and resists bacteria buildup, ensuring the device stays pristine. With the included applicator tool, installation is easy and bubble-free.

Let the Tunes Roll with the Pixel Buds A-Series: Sweatproof Sound for Every Adventure

The Pixel Buds A-Series combines high-quality sound, sweat resistance, and a secure fit for active individuals. Whether running, at the gym, or biking through the city, these earbuds stay in place thanks to their stabilizer arc. With features like real-time language translation, hands-free Google Assistant, and up to 24 hours of listening time, they’re the perfect companion for any thrill-seeker.

Drop-Proof and Ready for Anything: The Defender Pro Case for Google Pixel 8

If your thrill-seeker uses a Google Pixel 8, the Defender Pro Case is a must-have. With multi-layer defense, raised edges, and a built-in holster that doubles as a hands-free kickstand, it protects against drops, scrapes, and bumps. Plus, it’s compatible with wireless charging, so there’s no need to remove it when powering up.

Keep Your Music Safe in Any Element with the Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro

Adventurers know that weather can be unpredictable. Protect AirPods Pro from the elements with the Catalyst Waterproof Case. This IP67-rated case ensures AirPods stay safe from water, drops, and dirt, while the included carabiner clip lets you easily attach it to a bag or belt loop. It’s even wireless-charging compatible, so no need to remove the case when recharging.

For Water Lovers: Keep Your Phone Dry with the Universal Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch

Perfect for those who love aquatic adventures, the Universal Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch keeps phones dry and safe, even in the splashiest conditions. With an IP68 waterproof rating and built-in air pockets that prevent the device from sinking, it’s ideal for boating, kayaking, or beach trips. Plus, the touchscreen compatibility allows for taking photos and videos without removing the phone from the pouch.

Share the Thrill of Music Anywhere, Anytime with the Clip 5 Ultra-Portable Waterproof Speaker

The Clip 5 Ultra-Portable Waterproof Speaker is a must-have for any adventure. This compact speaker features JBL Pro Sound for crystal-clear audio and punchy bass, all wrapped in an IP67-rated waterproof shell. The integrated carabiner easily clips it to a backpack or belt loop, and with 12 hours of battery life, it’ll keep the party going all day long.

Upgrade Your Gear for New Adventures

For the thrill-seeker always looking for the latest tech, consider trading in an old phone or device for credit toward a new one. It’s the perfect way to upgrade to a rugged, adventure-ready smartphone or accessories. With trade-in values constantly changing, it’s a great way to save on the next big tech purchase.

This holiday season, take advantage of Verizon’s great deals with gifts for the whole family!