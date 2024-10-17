Venezuelan singer, songwriter, and record producer Danny Ocean has always used his music to connect with audiences worldwide. Known for his hit song “Me Rehúso,” Danny has now taken his advocacy to the next level by partnering with Cotopaxi, an outdoor clothing and gear company dedicated to giving back. This groundbreaking collaboration is focused on supporting Venezuelan refugees, promoting education, and empowering youth across Latin America and the United States.

Born as Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes on May 5, 1992, in Caracas, Venezuela, Danny began his professional music career in 2009 by creating his own YouTube channel. After releasing his first album—which he wrote and produced entirely in his bedroom—Danny became a global phenomenon. He amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify of his hit “Me Rehúso,” the most-listened song of the last decade in Latin America, while Its music video surpasses 1.4 billion views.

Later, he released “Dime tú” and “qué lo qué,” which showed that his immense passion for human rights also forms a large part of his career as an artist through his music.

Therefore, Danny’s partnership with Cotopaxi couldn’t be more fitting. The human-centered brand focuses on alleviating poverty and empowering communities through creativity and philanthropy—values that resonate deeply with Danny’s own mission. “Working with progressive and purposeful artists, ambassadors, and athletes has long been a part of Cotopaxi’s mission to reach and impact more communities across the globe for the greater good,” shared Cotopaxi Chief Brand Officer Brad Hiranaga.

Raising Awareness for Venezuela’s Historic Refugee Crisis

The Venezuelan crisis is the largest forced displacement crisis in Latin American history. Driven by violence, inflation, gang warfare, crime, and shortages of food, medicine, and essential services, more than 6.5 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have been forced to flee the country as of the end of 2023. Most are in neighboring countries like Colombia (2.9 million) and Peru (1.5 million). Many have also made their way to the United States, with nearly 51% of Venezuelan immigrants residing in Florida alone.

“There’s been an autocratic dictatorship there for 25 years, which has robbed and depleted all resources that should go towards helping the Venezuelan people, and they’ve created a historic refugee crisis since everyone has to flee to have any hope for a future,” Ocean told Billboard in a statement. “I appreciate that Cotopaxi understands the seriousness of this issue for me and is willing to amplify and help.”

Through this initiative, Ocean is standing up for refugees by collaborating with the UNHCR, hosting benefit concerts, and raising awareness worldwide. “Music is the universal language of hope,” Ocean shared in a video for the brand. “That’s why I have dedicated many concerts to people fleeing war, violence, and persecution. I’m proud to join Cotopaxi in calling for greater solidarity across the planet to stand with refugees. When refugees are supported, we make the world a better place.”

Creating Impact through Music and Philanthropy

Ocean isn’t alone in his efforts. Fellow Cotopaxi partner and rapper Tierra Whack is focusing her support on the Philadelphia-based music non-profit Fam Frequency, which promotes education through music. Cotopaxi will donate gear to the organization while Whack visits schools around her hometown to inspire and uplift the next generation.

“For me, it’s all about giving back and making sure the next generation has the tools they need to thrive,” Whack said. “Education is a huge part of that, and so is empowering the people around us. Cotopaxi is out here doing that, whether it’s through their support for education or creating opportunities for people to shine.”

Together, Ocean and Whack are helping Cotopaxi expand its “Do Good” mission by reaching more communities in need. The partnership includes a gear donation program through the Friends of Children of Venezuela Foundation and urban hubs in Philadelphia. Additionally, both artists will participate in strategic content campaigns to amplify their causes and raise funds.

Standing with Refugees Through Cotopaxi’s “Music for Good” Campaign

Cotopaxi’s “Music for Good” campaign, which aligns with Danny Ocean’s mission to support refugees, is an opportunity to use creativity and music to foster solidarity and drive change. The Salt Lake City-based brand donates 1% of its revenue to support poor communities and has helped approximately 4.25 million people to date.

“Our focus on supporting and promoting musical artists aligns with the growing need for social and purposeful messaging through creative mediums like music that create connection and community,” Hiranaga said. “Danny and Tierra’s dedication to philanthropy is evident in their proactive approach to addressing social issues and offering support through their platforms.”

Danny Ocean’s voice has always been a beacon of hope for Venezuelans around the world. Now, with Cotopaxi, he’s transforming that hope into tangible support for those who need it most. To learn more about how you can help Danny Ocean and Tierra Whack give back through the Cotopaxi Foundation, visit www.cotopaxi.com.