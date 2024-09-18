Ready for the ultimate chicas’ getaway? mitú and Visit Maryland have teamed up to bring you the perfect fall trip that’s got everything your girl squad needs. From Insta-worthy views to mouthwatering eats, Maryland is calling, and it’s time to answer.

It’s time to break out the sweaters, scarves, and pumpkin spice lattes because you’re headed to Maryland with the chicas.

Now, don’t fret. We’ve put together the ultimate four-day itinerary for an unforgettable getaway that’s sure to please everyone in your squad.

Day 1: Brunch, Boutiques and Beautiful Views

Image courtesy of Visit Maryland.

Kick off your trip with a delicious brunch at Gertrude’s. Nestled within the Baltimore Museum of Art, Gertrude’s is a great way to start the chicas trip in style. Indulge in the cream of crab, crabmeat omelet, and the famous Back Creek Inn quiche.

After brunch, head over to Fells Point for some boutique shopping. The historic waterfront neighborhood hosts several unique shops where you can splurge on everything from local jewelry to vintage clothes.

Then, spend the afternoon with your friends at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. This nationally acclaimed site is right on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, which you can stroll around and take perfectly instagrammable pics later.

When you get back, stop by Dulceology, where you can delight in alfajores, tres leches, empanadas, pavlovas, and their unique square-shaped donuts.

Finally, wrap up your first day with a no-frills dinner at Phillips Seafood. The crab house sources local crustaceans, so you’ll have a VERY authentic taste of Maryland. Plus, you are right in the Inner Harbor for more incredible views of downtown.

Day 2: Adventure Through Annapolis

Image courtesy of The Hyattsville Wire.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at the Iron Rooster in Annapolis. Delightful dishes made from scratch await you. And did we mention that breakfast is served ALL DAY? No need to madrugar with the chicas after a night out on the town.

With a full stomach, continue hanging out in downtown Annapolis, where you’ll be instantly charmed. Enjoy some of the best art galleries, restaurants, and shops in the area including Lou Lou, Brightside Boutique, and B Boutique. You can also stop by Brown Mustache’s coffee shop on Maryland Avenue as you explore the area. The spot is tucked away in the corner of Old Fox Books and is just adorable. Additional perk: they have a garden in the back.

After all the exploring, don’t let the chicas go hungry with lunch at Cantler’s for crabs. This spot is a must if you’re looking for fresh crabs. Once you’re done, hit up the Chesapeake Bay, where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset on the water with Watermark Journey. Take a boat through the bay before wrapping up the day with dinner at Carrol’s Creek Cafe. This waterfront restaurant has stunning views of the bay and is the perfect place to have a moment with your chicas.

Day 3: Enjoy the Fall Foliage and farm fun

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

It wouldn’t be a fall getaway without a visit to a local farm. Start the day with a visit to Butler’s Orchard. The family-owned farm has several activities like apple and pumpkin picking as well as hayrides. Afterward, grab a picnic lunch and head over to Seneca Creek State Park. Hiking trails, fall foliage, and an immersive experience await.

When you’re done with the wholesome activities, you can head to Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard, a picturesque spot to enjoy a wine tasting while taking in the stunning countryside views. Get ready to have fun with your girls and show it off on your Instagram Stories. You can also check out the charming town of Frederick, where you can shop or enjoy the historic 18th and 19th-century architecture and outdoor murals.

To finish off the day, get fancy with the girls with dinner at Dutch’s Daughter. This fantastic restaurant offers New-American flair in the historic Frederick. It’s definitely a meal worth the hype.

Day 4: Relax and Restore

Image courtesy of Papi Cuisine.

One thing all chicas need is a relaxing last day. Start up with a coffee and some pastries at Café Los Sueños. The Salvadorian-owned shop is the epitome of the American Dream come true, plus the caffeine you need to recover from the previous day of fun with the girls.

For a chill afternoon, head to the Federal Hill neighborhood and have a delicious lunch at Papi Cuisine, where you MUST have the crab cake and egg rolls. Afterward, enjoy some art pieces at the American Visionary Art Museum, which boasts an impressive collection of outdoor art.

Enjoy a stroll through Federal Hill and check out the Cross Street Market for dinner where you can find something for everyone in your group to enjoy.

Don’t let this chicas’ getaway pass you by! Pack your bags, grab your girls, and start planning your Maryland adventure now.