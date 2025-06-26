Over the past few years, social media has evolved into a thriving marketplace where users can discover a wide range of products, from trendy clothing to jewelry.

We’ve all felt the thrill of finding a sizzling deal on some brand-name sneakers at half price, that batidora you wanted to get your mamá, or even that new phone you’ve been eyeing. But ¡ojo! Not everything that glitters online is gold. In this digital jungle, your chisme can lead you down a path of scams.

According to Chase, nearly 50% of Zelle® and wire scams reported to them originated on social media, with fake ads like cars, property rentals, and home services leading the way. Thankfully, Chase offers digital resources to help you keep your finances safe and protect yourself. Here are seven ways to spot a scam when shopping.

1. If it Sounds Too Good to be True—It Probably Is

Like abuela with your new boyfriend, be suspicious of deals that sound too good to be true. Picture this: you’re scrolling down on social media and an ad pops up for that brand you love. You click on the site that looks legit, but scammers are skilled at creating fake websites featuring items that closely resemble those of real retailers. The prices are so incredible that they make you want to fill up your carrito, then at checkout, they urge you to use payment methods without purchase protection.

The golden rule is to type the company’s website address directly into your browser. If you don’t see the advertised special sale or promo code listed there, then it’s likely the ad you saw on social media is a scam. Also, whenever possible, use your credit or debit card, as they typically come with purchase protection or other mechanisms that can help you get your money back if you don’t receive what you paid for.

2. Beware of Ticket Sales

We know getting event tickets these days is almost an impossible feat. From tickets to soccer games or your favorite artists’ concerts, scammers often use social media to advertise ticket sales at low prices—even for sold-out events. Before you take the bait, make sure to check the event site first, cross-reference ticket prices, and confirm if the event is sold out. Also, check what payment options are available. If a site will only let you use a payment method that’s immediate, irrevocable, or does not have purchase protections, then it’s best to leave the perreo for later.

3. Do some digging before trusting “new friends” and online romances

On social media, scammers often create fake profiles that look very convincing using stolen photos or inventing identities. They might pretend to be mutual friends, representatives of famous brands, or even people with similar interests. Once they gain your trust, zas! They’ll try to trick you into sending them money or giving them your personal information. This also happens with dating. Scammers know times are hard in the dating scene, and will often try to spark an online romance or friendship before asking you for money. They’ll often ask for funds to help them with family issues, health problems, or even ask you to invest in a venture they’re partaking in.

If you’ve never met this individual in person, think twice before sending money. At the end of the day, investing in ventures you hear about on social media can increase your chances of having your money or assets stolen. Also, before accepting a friend request from someone you don’t know in real life, do a little investigating. Check how many friends they have, if their posts are recent, and if the information on their profile is accurate and relevant. If something looks suspicious, mejor ni te metas.

4. Watch out for job listings in groups

If you’re looking for some chamba, look beyond social media. Scammers often use groups to post things like job listings and gather your personal information. Other listings to look out for are home purchases, rentals, and contractors. If at any point you are asked for your ID, social security number, or bank information, it’s time to walk away.

5. Pet advertisements can leave you in the dog house

If you’re thinking of getting a puppy or kitten for your house, you’re better off going to the shelter than shopping online. Scammers often post cute photos of pets online as false advertisements, only to leave you with nothing to take home. While that puppy looks really adorable, it may not even be real. Typically, they’ll ask you to transfer money to their account as an upfront payment before meeting up.

Remember to always look at advertisements carefully to see if the photos were pulled from the internet, are posted on other sites, or have prices that are just too good to be true.

6. Stay away from purchases that only allow payment with these payment options

One common way to get scammed via social media is by purchasing from someone you’ve never met and using payment methods that immediately provide the money to the seller, can’t be reversed and don’t come with purchase protection, such as cash, crypto, gift cards, wire transfers, and Zelle®.️ Use options like credit cards whenever possible.

Scammers are masters of deception. They’ll try to trick you into revealing passwords, social security numbers, or other sensitive information to gain access to your accounts or steal your identity.

In the case of “spoofing” and “phishing,” scammers may create a fake account. Even if a scammer slides into your DM’s, remain vigilant. Notice key indicators, such as typos, generic greetings, urgent requests, or suspicious attachments, as an easy way to spot a scam.

Remember, by staying informed with these tips from Chase, being cautious, and trusting your instincts, you can significantly reduce your risk of your chisme becoming​​ the moraleja of an internet scam.

For more information on how to protect yourself, visit chase.com

