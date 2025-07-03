In partnership with Modelo Especial, we’re spotlighting the Latinas turning their love for the game into legacy. Janelly Farias went from center-back to center stage — using her platform to amplify representation, pride, and puro corazón in fútbol.

When Janelly Farias stepped away from the soccer field, she didn’t leave the game behind—she just changed positions. The former center-back, who represented Mexico internationally and played for multiple clubs across the U.S. and Mexico, is now using her voice in the broadcast booth to shift the culture of fútbol from the inside out. And for Farias, the transition wasn’t just about finding a new gig—it was about stepping fully into her power.

“It wasn’t easy, but it’s been something I’ve been considering for some time,” Farias told mitú in an exclusive interview. “Life happens and sometimes we have to adapt our priorities. I’ve always known playing soccer isn’t forever, but making a difference can be.”

Janelly Farias on the moment she knew it was time to pivot

Farias, now 35, reflected on how recent events pushed her to embrace a new chapter. “In the last 6-8 months I’ve experienced a few life-altering things that have made my decision clear,” she said. Her career on the pitch may have been finite, but her impact? That’s still evolving—and expanding.

Being a Latina and part of the LGBTQ+ community in sports was never easy—but Janelly Farias made it powerful

Farias’s journey has been defined as much by resilience as it has by talent. Embracing her full identity while pursuing a career in sports came with challenges—but it also became one of her greatest strengths. After facing rejection early in her career, she came back more determined than ever—not only to reclaim her space in soccer, but to help create space for others.

For Farías, there are still deep-rooted biases and forms of exclusion in the world. Navigating all of them at once can be especially difficult—but also empowering, she explained. “Being who I am has given me the strength and courage to raise my voice. I know there are people out there who feel they don’t have one—I’m here to be that voice.”

Janelly Farias is showing up as her full self on screen—and that matters

Representation isn’t a buzzword for Farias—it’s a responsibility. Whether she’s breaking down plays or breaking barriers, she knows the power of showing up authentically.

“When we see someone like us on TV, on social media, it gives us hope and shows that anyone can accomplish their goals,” she said. “As humans, we need a sense of belonging and community to thrive. Connection is what moves us.”

Image used with permission from Janelly Farias.

Soccer, especially in Latin America, has long been a boys’ club. But women like Farias are rewriting the narrative—live on air. “All aspects of culture have been dominated by men, but now things are different,” she said. “They used to tell me I couldn’t do things because I’m a woman, but they were wrong. The reason I can do things and be successful and impactful is because I’m a woman.”

Her message is clear: being underestimated isn’t a weakness. It’s a weapon.

Her advice to young Latinas? You already belong

Farias wants the next generation of Latinas to know there’s space for them—on the field, in the studio, and beyond.

“Latinas belong. We belong wherever we want to be, wherever our hearts and minds desire,” she said. “The first step is believing in yourself and then working for it. It won’t be easy, but I promise you matter and there’s a place for you in success.”

From Santa Ana to the world stage, and now into millions of homes as a commentator, Janelly Farias is still scoring goals. Just with a mic in hand instead of cleats on her feet.

