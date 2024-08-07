Hey fam! Buckle up because State Farm and mitú are here to make your teen’s driving journey as smooth as Abuela’s homemade flan.

If you thought the scariest part of raising your children ended when they headed off to school, just wait until your teen starts taking your ride for a spin with their new license. You already know that transitioning into becoming a new teenage driver can be exciting and nerve-wracking for parents and drivers alike.

Thankfully, with a few tips, and car insurance for unexpected accidents, your teen can become a responsible driver faster than Nescafe becomes coffee. Here are nine tips to help you shape your teen into your new errands person—driver—we meant, driver.

Seatbelts First

Buckle-up, familia! One of the most crucial ways to inspire confidence in your new driver is by underlining the life-saving importance of wearing a seatbelt. Make this as non-negotiable as not sleeping with your hair wet. Make sure your teen driver understands that seatbelts save lives and should always be worn regardless of the distance they’re traveling–besides, it’s the law in most states. According to State Farm, seat belts reduce the risk of death for front-seat passengers by 45%, and more than half of teens killed in car crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Establish clear rules and expectations for their driving habits

While driving can make your teen feel like they’re livin’ la vida loca, show them you’re still the jefe. During this exciting time, set clear rules, boundaries, and expectations. Define clear rules such as curfew, driving hours, and passenger limits—no, they can’t take all their primos to the beach. Remind them we must always comply with the requirements of the law!

Lead by example

We know there’s no better time to catch up on the chisme than when you’re in traffic, but it’s time to turn down Luis Miguel and be a good role model behind the wheel. Wear your seatbelt, follow traffic rules, and avoid distractions on the road. Also, show your teen early on the importance of being protected with a car insurance policy that will cover them in case of accidents.

Enroll in a car insurance option that covers teen drivers

Latinos love a good deal, even in our teen years. Get familiar with your auto insurance policy and discuss coverage options for your teen driver. For example, State Farm offers competitive rates on car insurance for teens with discounts for being a good student, getting driver training, moving away to college, and showcasing good driving habits.

Encourage new driving adventures gradually

As your teen learns to drive, your blood pressure may go through the roof, but you gotta chill. Encourage them to embrace new driving experiences gradually as their level of expertise increases. Remind them that facing bad weather conditions, traffic, or other stressful situations is normal.

Invest in driving education

As parents, you might feel you’re their best teacher. However, enrolling your teen in a driver’s education program is an excellent investment. These programs are designed to instill valuable knowledge and skills your teen will feel empowered to use while driving.

Limit road distractions

Telling your teen to blast the stereo while playing Peso Pluma is tempting, but help them stay focused and engaged while driving by avoiding distractions and promoting mindfulness behind the wheel. The text can wait!

Celebrate their progress

Buy your teen a tres leches, treat them to tacos, or show them a new spot in town. Recognizing their milestones will reinforce positive behavior and boost their confidence behind the wheel.

Empower your teen through responsible driving

By showing your teen that becoming a responsible driver is actually pretty cool, you’re showing them there’s more power in safe driving than in reckless driving. Provide guidance, support, and celebration whenever possible so they know they can count on you every step of the way.

Congrats, you’ve made it through the rollercoaster of teaching your teen to drive! Now, with your guidance and a bit of help from State Farm, they’re ready to hit the road with confidence.