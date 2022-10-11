‘Oye Como Va’ King Of Latin Jazz Tito Puente Honored With Google Doodle Today

Music

There’s little doubt the iconic Puerto Rican musician Tito Puente was a force of nature and a jazz music game-changer throughout his life— so much so that Google decided to honor him with a special doodle today.

Google celebra el legado musical de Tito Puente con un ‘Doodle’ animado por motivo del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, estará visible en la página principal del buscador durante todo el 11 de octubre #SELAC pic.twitter.com/YlIawiwcEA — Salsa En La Calle (@SalsaEnLaCalle) October 11, 2022

Puente wore many hats as a multi-instrument musician, songwriter and producer while injecting all sorts of magic into his hometown of New York City— and the world over.

The “King Of Latin Music” was famous for his mambos and his contributions to Latin jazz, working with countless other megastars including Celia Cruz and Carlos Santana.

Throughout his 50-year career, Puente composed legendary hits like “Oye Como Va,” “Ran Kan Kan,” and “Quimbara” drawing inspiration from his childhood in NYC’s Spanish Harlem. Of Puerto Rican descent, Puente was a bandleader and overall powerhouse, he played several instruments like the piano, saxophone, timbales, and more.

He studied at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music, and many saw the music star as a larger-than-life genius that made everyone just want to dance.

This is dope today Google. Honoring Tito Puente. 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/PJtWsGsuv1 — Naz D. Stampede 🇵🇷 (@Naztradamix) October 11, 2022

Now honored with a Google Doodle, the gesture commemorates U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month and the one-year anniversary of the debut of the Tito Puente Monument in East Harlem.

Google aptly chose New York-based Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte to make this fantastic doodle, which takes viewers on a ride through Puente’s concrete playground— all set to the thundering rhythms of “Ran Kan Kan.”

While the doodle is already excellent, one click takes you to a separate video that shows Puente on percussion, E. 110 St. lighting up, Spanish Harlem in the musician’s heyday, and even a few scenes showing him playing music while he served in the Navy during World War II.

Aponte sat down with Google to talk about the significance of the doodle to him. “Tito was part of my musical experience growing up in Puerto Rico. My aunt introduced me to Tito Puente via La Lupe, a famous singer in Puerto Rico and New York,” he explained.

The artist described the “Mambo Gozon” icon as “a Svengali for talents like Celia Cruz” and a “household name,” while also saying Puente was part of his “Puerto Rican soundtrack.”

Celebrating Tito Puente. In honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the life and legacy of American “Nuyorican” musician and internationally-renowned entertainer, Tito Puente. Today's animated video Doodle is illustrated by NY-based Puerto Rican artist, Carlos Aponte. pic.twitter.com/DlZ42tHJQv — Ingrid (@Ingrid77980505) October 11, 2022

“Love what you do, train, study, and be the best you can be. If you excel, everything else will fall into place. There are no shortcuts. Those who make it easily don’t last long,” he reflected when asked about what message he hopes people take away from his creation.

His “perfect example” of the philosophy is of course Puente himself, describing the performer as simply “the best.”

¡Ran kan kan-suenan los timbales! 🎶 Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates composer, bandleader, and percussionist Tito Puente. He mastered both Afro-Caribbean music and jazz, contributing to the development of Latino Jazz, mambo, and salsa. ©USPS; all rights reserved. @PostalMuseum pic.twitter.com/7M7g55P0JH — National Museum of the American Latino (@USLatinoMuseum) October 11, 2022

