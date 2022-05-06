Bad Bunny and Spotify Collaborate on Short Film Showcasing His Love for Puerto Rico

Music

Bad Bunny’s new album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” is available to stream everywhere music is heard, but only one streaming service is letting you listen to it for free. Spotify, which is well-known for its “freemium” tier that allows users to listen to music with ads, is allowing its customers to stream Bad Bunny’s new album in its entirety for one whole week on-demand.

Being the most-streamed artist of the last two years, this latest offering from Spotify is Bad Bunny’s way of thanking his loyal fans, who put him at the top of the charts during a year where he didn’t even release an album. Bad Bunny had the honor of being the first Latin artist to top Spotify’s charts for two years running, with 48 million monthly listeners and 46 million followers on Spotify.

In addition to the free week of streaming, Bad Bunny and Spotify have collaborated on a short film titled “Los Elementos Del Verano,” which is set to be released May 13.

The film is described as “an original film that will encompass the textures and sounds of Benito’s beloved Puerto Rico.” In the film, “Bad Bunny shares his favorite things about the island he calls home and how it has influenced his music.”

Stream “Un Verano Sin Ti” now on Spotify!

