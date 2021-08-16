Lizzo and Cardi B, Luna Luna, J Balvin, Tiesto and Karol G and More Staff Picks For New Music

Latidomusic

So many songs, so little time to cover all of them! With the launch of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 2nd-August 13th).

From Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” to Luna Luna’s debut album ‘Flower Moon’, J Balvin’s ‘José’ album is on the way, Karol G sings in English with Tiesto and more!

Lizzo – “Rumors” feat. Cardi B

“The rumors are true Lizzo & Cardi B are on Mt Olympus for their single “Rumors,” these Goddesses address all the rumors surrounding them lately. This single is Lizzo’s first release in 2 years and one of many collaborations for Cardi B.” – Cynthia Zavala

Luna Luna – Flower Moon album

“Dallas four-piece Luna Luna have released their much anticipated debut LP Flower Moon. Their magical synth-pop grooves and sweetheart lyrics capture us from the beginning, taking us on an emotion-drenched journey. Do yourself a favor and blast this LP to unlock a groove your body hasn’t felt before.” – Daniel Moreno

J Balvin – “Que Locura”

“J Balvin does it the way only J Balvin can! Not only is the song a vibe, but the music video is gorgeous. I loooove the art gallery feel and how thought provoking it is. Can’t wait for the album to drop!” – Rosario Moreno

Tiesto, Karol G – “Don’t Be Shy”

“Going global. Karol G sings for the very first time in English with Tiesto for “Don’t Be Shy”, a club anthem we never knew we needed. It’s great to see Karol not only venturing into English language tracks, but also joining the wave of Reggaeton artists that are going EDM and doing it right.” – Luciana Villalba

Jay Wheeler, Tyla Yaweh – “Take My Life”

“Like Karol G, Jay Wheeler is singing in English for the first time in ‘Take My Life.’ The rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter teamed up with Orlando-based rapper Tyla Yaweh. The sweet love song blends trap beats with an alternative rock edge. Wheeler’s debut English album will drop this fall.” – Lucas Villa

Young Miko, Villano Antillano – “Vendetta”

“More bars than 6th Street in Austin. Young Miko and Villano Antillano get in their Nicki Minaj bag and have bars for days in “Vendetta”. Villano is by far one of the best Latin rappers out right now and this solidifies her status. Watch our interview with Villano here.” – Luciana Villalba

Reik, Rauw Alejandro – “Loquita”

“Mexico and PR connection. Reik’s new single with Rauw Alejandro is the chill reggaeton vibe we didn’t know we needed. A vibe by the pool for sure.” – Luciana Villalba

Sebastian Yatra, Jhay Cortez – “Delincuente”

“Sebastián Yatra turns up the heat with his new single “Delincuente.” Yatra is about that baddie life alongside Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez, who comes through with another guest verse of the year. Yatra and Cortez are an irresistible duo in this alluring collaboration. Yatra will open for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias’ joint tour in the U.S. this fall.” – Lucas Villa

Ximena Sariñana – “Mr. Carisma”

“You need this cumbia in your life. Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana goes cumbia in her new single “Mr. Carisma”, which has her alternative touch and a music video to match the vibes.” – Luciana Villalba

Dimelo Flow, Sech, Lenny Tavarez, Arcangel, De La Ghetto, Justin Quiles, Dalex – “Se Le Ve”

“¿Quién pidió perreo? Panamanian producer Dimelo Flow delivers yet another perreo banger and assembles Reggaeton heavyweights Sech, Arcangel, De La Ghetto Lenny Tavarez, Justin Quiles and Dalex for a track that will make you break a sweat.” – Luciana Villalba

Jonah Xiao – San Diego 18 EP

“Jonah Xiao dropped his first EP with the release of San Diego 18. The rising Chilean singer teamed up with Dani Ride for the standout “California Santiago,” their stunning love song. They proudly bring the queer romance of their collaboration to life in the music video. San Diego 18 also includes the steamy “Gatito” and the trap-lite bop “Inhala Inhala.” The EP is a promising debut for the Latin pop star who is embracing every facet of himself in his music.” – Lucas Villa

marcos g – “lights coming down”

“Colombian/Nicaraguan singer and Miami native marcos g released his new EP ‘looking for something’, an 8-track album that shows his versatility in R&B and pop that feels like a breath of fresh air in music right now.” – Luciana Villalba

Carlos Vives, Mau y Ricky, Lucy Vives – “Besos en Cualquier Horario”

“Carlos Vives’ daughter Lucy Vives makes her debut as an artist in “Besos En Cualquier Horario.” The Colombian icon and the younger Vives teamed up with Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky for the refreshing bop. The song will be included on Carlos’ upcoming album Cumbiana 2, which will be a tribute to his “La Bicicleta” duet partner Shakira.” – Lucas Villa

Elsa y Elmar – “Adiós Amor”

“Colombian singer-songwriter Elsa y Elmar released an alternative cover of Salvador Garza and Christian Nodal’s “Adiós Amor”, a gorgeous pop rendition of the Regional Mexican hit. Elsa y Elmar is the first Latinx artist to create exclusive music for W Records, the private record label from W Hotels and the cover was filmed at W Hollywood and W Mexico City. Can’t wait to see what she does next.” – Luciana Villalba

Alvaro Diaz – “Brilloteo”

“When Alvarito said: “Nena, vos sos la crema, como Wu-Tang Clan”, I felt that. The Puerto Rican singer shows off his bars in new rap ballad “Brilloteo” from his upcoming album ‘Felicilandia’. Watch out for the Bound 2 homage in the music video” – Luciana Villalba

Nezza – “Sola”

“Nezza continues to explore more of her Latin roots in the empowering “Sola.” The singer-songwriter of Dominican and Colombian descent fiercely champions self-love atop reggaeton beats. The hypnotic track will no doubt be a part of her set at the El Rey Theatre on Oct 1. She will be the opening act for Colombian artist Téo.” -Lucas Villa

