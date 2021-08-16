Aventura Performed “Volví” With Bad Bunny For The First Time In Miami

Latidomusic

Saturday evening marked a night of firsts for Aventura. The legendary bachata band kicked off their reunion tour in Miami on Aug. 14. Romeo Santos and company also performed “Volví” with Bad Bunny for the first time ever.

Aventura performed all the hits on their Inmortal Tour.

Aventura restarted their Inmortal Tour at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The sold-out tour was postponed in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all live entertainment. From the ticket sales from the first round of shows, Aventura made Billboard‘s Top Paid Musicians of 2020 list at No. 12. They were the highest-placing Latin act on the list.

In Miami, Aventura performed all of their greatest hits live. The concert’s set list included the band’s breakthrough hit “Obsesión,” “El Desprecio,” “La Boda,” and “Noche De Sexo.”

Aventura brought out Bad Bunny for the concert’s encore moment.

For the show’s encore, Aventura performed their comeback song “Inmortal” from Santos’ Utopía album. In another major surprise, the guys brought out Bad Bunny to perform their latest hit “Volví.” The Puerto Rican superstar came out from beneath the stage, marking this the first time that Romeo and Benito sang the song live together.

“I went to surprise you and you guys surprised me,” Bad Bunny wrote on Instagram. “Wow! My eyes get watery watching this video. I really needed the heat and the love from the audience. I can’t wait for the 2022 tour!!!! Thanks to Aventura for inviting me to this special concert.”

There’s four more shows in Aventura’s Inmortal Tour coming up. Bad Bunny’s appearance at the show comes on the heels of the astonishing amount of nominations he received at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Benito was nominated 22 times and he’ll most likely sweep the awards that are based on sales, airplay, and streaming.

